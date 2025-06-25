The New Yorker: Poetry

Megan Fernandes joins Kevin Young to read “Half-Life in Exile,” by Hala Alyan, and her own poem “On Your Departure to California.” Fernandes’s books include “I Do Everything I’m Told” and “Good Boys.” Her poems have been published widely, and she’s received fellowships from the Yaddo Foundation, the Sewanee Writers’ Conference, and the Hawthornden Foundation. She’s currently an associate professor of English and the writer-in-residence at Lafayette College.

