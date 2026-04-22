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Song Exploder

Hrishikesh Hirway

Song Exploder is a podcast where musicians take apart their songs, and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made. Each episode features an artist discussing a song of theirs, breaking down the sounds and ideas that went into the writing and recording. Hosted and produced by Hrishikesh Hirway.

© Translucence

Song Exploder is a podcast where musicians take apart their songs, and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made. Each episode features an artist discussing a song of theirs, breaking down the sounds and ideas that went into the writing and recording. Hosted and produced by Hrishikesh Hirway.

© Translucence
116hr 6min
Thumbnail for "Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Father and Son".
Yusuf / Cat Stevens tells the story of creating and re-creating his song "Father and Son." (Originally published January 13, 2021.)
April 22, 202619min 27sec27.98 MB
Thumbnail for "The Memory Palace: The Thundering Herd, The Vanishing American".
A story from The Memory Palace, and a story about its impact on me.
April 15, 202624min 52sec35.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Hurray for the Riff Raff - Alibi".
Alynda Segarra of Hurray For The Riff Raff tells the story behind their song "Alibi."
April 8, 202622min 43sec32.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Jack Harlow - Say Hello".
Jack Harlow tells the story behind his song "Say Hello."
March 25, 202625min 35sec36.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Baz Luhrmann on "Time After Time."".
Director Baz Luhrmann on the impact "Time After Time" had on his life.
March 18, 202622min 9sec31.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Thompson Twins - Hold Me Now".
Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins tells the story behind the song "Hold Me Now."
March 11, 202624min 26sec35.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Silvana Estrada - Como Un Pájaro".
Silvana Estrada tells the story behind her song "Como Un Pájaro."
February 25, 202625min 39sec36.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Iron & Wine - Flightless Bird, American Mouth".
Sam Beam of Iron & Wine breaks down "Flightless Bird, American Mouth." (Originally published November 2, 2022.)
February 18, 202628min 57sec41.63 MB
Thumbnail for "The Marías - No One Noticed".
María Zardoya of The Marías breaks down the song "No One Noticed."
February 11, 202625min 4sec36.06 MB
Thumbnail for "Leon Thomas - Mutt".
Leon Thomas tells the story behind his song "Mutt."
January 28, 202624min 53sec35.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: John Green on "You'll Never Walk Alone."".
Author and YouTuber John Green on the impact "You'll Never Walk Alone" had on his life.
January 21, 202626min 13sec37.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Hit-Boy and Nipsey Hussle - Racks In the Middle (feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)".
Hit-Boy tells the story behind Nipsey Hussle's song "Racks In the Middle" (feat. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy).
January 14, 202622min 14sec31.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Air - Playground Love (feat. Gordon Tracks)".
Nicolas Godin and JB Dunckel of Air tell the story behind their song "Playground Love."
December 17, 202525min 13sec36.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Rian Johnson on Wagner's 'Das Rheingold'".
Rian Johnson on the impact 'Das Rheingold' by Wagner had on his life.
December 10, 202523min 24sec33.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Jessie Reyez - Goliath".
Jessie Reyez tells the story behind her song "Goliath."
December 3, 202523min 3sec33.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Demi Adejuyigbe on The Strokes".
Demi Adejuyigbe on the impact "You Only Live Once" by The Strokes had on his life.
November 19, 202524min 1sec34.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Clipse - The Birds Don't Sing".
Malice and Pusha T of Clipse tell the story behind their song "The Birds Don't Sing."
November 12, 202526min 30sec38.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Buckingham Nicks - Frozen Love".
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham tell the story behind their song "Frozen Love."
October 29, 202535min 19sec50.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Fleetwood Mac - Go Your Own Way".
Lindsey Buckingham breaks down "Go Your Own Way" from Fleetwood Mac's seminal album "Rumours." (Originally published December 5, 2018.)
October 22, 202520min 42sec29.78 MB
Thumbnail for "A-ha - Take On Me".
Paul Waaktaar-Savoy of A-ha tells the story behind the band's song "Take On Me."
October 15, 202531min 54sec76.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Lady Gaga - Abracadabra".
Lady Gaga tells the story behind her song "Abracadabra."
October 1, 202527min38.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: David Chang on "I See a Darkness"".
David Chang on "I See a Darkness" by Bonnie "Prince" Billy, and the impact it had on his life.
September 24, 202521min 2sec30.25 MB
Thumbnail for "Ethel Cain - Nettles".
Ethel Cain tells the story of making her song "Nettles."
September 17, 202531min 17sec45 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Fender - People Watching".
Sam Fender and Joe Atkinson tell the story of making the song "People Watching."
September 3, 202532min 36sec46.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Jia Tolentino on "I Love You Always Forever"".
Jia Tolentino on the 1996 pop hit "I Love You Always Forever" by Donna Lewis, and the effect it had on her.
August 27, 202517min 16sec24.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Jay Som - Tenderness".
Melina Duterte of Jay Som breaks down the creation of her song "Tenderness." (Originally published November 13, 2019.)
August 20, 202518min 27sec26.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Fall Out Boy - Sugar, We're Goin Down".
Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy tells the story behind "Sugar, We're Goin Down."
August 6, 202531min 22sec45.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Gigi Perez - Sailor Song".
Gigi Perez tells the story of how she made "Sailor Song."
July 23, 202524min 55sec35.83 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Jason Schwartzman on the ‘Rushmore’ soundtrack".
Jason Schwartzman on the impact the 'Rushmore' soundtrack had on his life.
July 16, 202522min 31sec32.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Goo Goo Dolls - Iris".
John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls tells the story behind their song "Iris."
July 9, 202526min 54sec38.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Little Simz - Free".
Little Simz and producer Miles James tell the story behind her song "Free."
June 25, 202526min 45sec38.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Shirley Manson on Siouxsie and the Banshees".
Shirley Manson on the impact "Drop Dead/Celebration" by Siouxsie and the Banshees had on her life.
June 18, 202524min 20sec34.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Anohni - 4 Degrees".
Anohni and producer Hudson Mohawke tell the story behind her song "4 Degrees."
June 11, 202524min 25sec35.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Jeff Tweedy - How to Write One Song".
A special episode about Jeff's influential songwriting book, recorded live at Solid Sound Festival
May 28, 202543min 34sec62.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Lorde - Sober".
Lorde takes apart her song "Sober." (Originally published September 25, 2017.)
May 21, 202519min 35sec28.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants to Rule the World".
Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears tell the story behind "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."
May 7, 202528min 19sec40.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Lizzo - Still Bad".
Lizzo and her collaborator Ricky Reed take apart her song "Still Bad."
April 23, 202528min 57sec41.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Samin Nosrat on Ani DiFranco".
Samin Nosrat on the impact "Untouchable Face" by Ani DiFranco had on her.
April 16, 202526min 42sec38.41 MB
Thumbnail for "MJ Lenderman - You Don't Know The Shape I'm In".
MJ Lenderman tells the story behind his song "You Don't Know The Shape I'm In."
April 2, 202527min 34sec39.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: James Acaster on OutKast".
James Acaster on the impact "Hey Ya!" had on him.
March 26, 202525min 18sec36.38 MB
Thumbnail for "Lucy Dacus - Thumbs".
Lucy Dacus takes apart her song "Thumbs." (Originally published September 22, 2021.)
March 19, 202524min 29sec35.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Theodore Shapiro - Severance (Main Title Theme)".
Severance composer Theodore Shapiro breaks down the show's main title theme.
March 5, 202523min 18sec33.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Hanif Abdurraqib on The Clash".
Hanif Abdurraqib on the impact "Lost in the Supermarket" had on him.
February 26, 202531min 16sec44.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Sasami - In Love With A Memory (feat. Clairo)".
Sasami tells the story behind her song "In Love With A Memory."
February 19, 202529min 40sec42.68 MB
Thumbnail for "of Montreal - Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games".
Kevin Barnes breaks down "Wraith Pinned to the Mist and Other Games."
February 5, 202527min 46sec39.94 MB
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Sophie Thatcher on Elliott Smith".
Sophie Thatcher on the impact "Waltz #1" had on her.
January 29, 202521min 52sec31.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Yola - Symphony".
Yola tells the story behind her song "Symphony."
January 22, 202524min 18sec34.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Adrianne Lenker - Sadness As a Gift".
Adrianne Lenker tells the story behind her song "Sadness As a Gift."
January 8, 202525min 51sec37.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please".
Sabrina Carpenter tells the story behind her song "Please Please Please."
December 18, 202431min 59sec46.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I'm Sorry".
Gracie Abrams breaks down her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry."
December 4, 202425min 52sec37.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Waxahatchee - Fire".
Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee takes apart the song "Fire." (Originally published July 29, 2020.)
November 27, 202418min 4sec25.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Le Tigre - Deceptacon".
Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman of Le Tigre tell the story behind "Deceptacon."
November 13, 202427min 48sec39.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Our House".
Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young breaks down "Our House."
October 30, 202426min 24sec37.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Pharrell Williams - Piece By Piece".
Pharrell Williams breaks down the title track from "Piece by Piece," the Lego documentary about his life.
October 16, 202414min 54sec21.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Jon Batiste - We Are".
Revisiting Jon Batiste's episode about his song "We Are." (Originally published March 24, 2021.)
October 2, 202424min 23sec35.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Troye Sivan - One of Your Girls".
Troye Sivan tells the story behind his song "One of Your Girls."
September 18, 202423min 58sec34.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Beabadoobee - Coming Home".
Beabadoobee breaks down her song "Coming Home."
September 4, 202415min 51sec22.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Remi Wolf - Soup".
Remi Wolf tells the story behind her song "Soup."
August 21, 202418min 49sec27.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Smith - Stay With Me".
Sam Smith tells the story behind their iconic song "Stay With Me."
July 24, 202423min 11sec33.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Fenne Lily - Lights Light Up".
Fenne Lily tells the story behind her song "Lights Light Up."
July 10, 202421min 38sec31.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Vagabon - Water Me Down".
Revisiting Vagabon's episode about her song "Water Me Down." (Originally published January 29, 2020.)
June 26, 202419min 1sec27.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over".
Neil Finn of Crowded House tells the story behind the song "Don't Dream It's Over."
June 12, 202422min 5sec31.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Lizzy McAlpine - Staying".
Lizzy McAlpine tells the story behind her song "Staying."
May 29, 202418min25.93 MB
Thumbnail for "The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize??".
Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips take apart the song "Do You Realize??"
May 15, 202420min 14sec29.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat".
Arooj Aftab takes apart her song "Mohabbat." (Originally published May 4, 2022.)
May 1, 202424min 34sec35.39 MB
Thumbnail for "War - Low Rider".
Lonnie Jordan from War and producer Jerry Goldstein tell the story behind the iconic song "Low Rider."
April 17, 202418min 7sec26.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Shania Twain - You're Still The One".
Shania Twain breaks down her hit song "You're Still The One."
April 3, 202418min 23sec26.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Danny Brown - Y.B.P. (feat. Bruiser Wolf)".
Danny Brown tells the story behind his song "Y.B.P."
March 20, 202417min 33sec33.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man".
Rhiannon Giddens breaks down her song "You Louisiana Man."
March 6, 202419min 44sec28.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Arlo Parks - Black Dog".
Revisiting Arlo Parks' episode about her song "Black Dog." (Originally published June 2, 2021.)
February 21, 202419min 35sec28.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Green Day - Basket Case".
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day tells the story behind the song "Basket Case."
February 7, 202421min 5sec30.36 MB
Thumbnail for "The Postal Service - The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)".
In this expanded, deluxe edition of the very first episode of Song Exploder – which came out ten years ago – Jimmy Tamborello and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service tell the story of how they made “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight.”
January 24, 202426min 33sec38.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Foo Fighters - The Teacher".
Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters tells the story behind the song "The Teacher."
December 20, 202333min 22sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Raye - Escapism (feat. 070 Shake)".
Raye tells the story behind her song "Escapism."
December 6, 202321min 26sec30.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Sampha - Spirit 2.0".
Sampha tells the story behind his song "Spirit 2.0."
November 15, 202319min 51sec28.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Paramore - Liar".
Paramore tells the story behind their song "Liar."
November 1, 202320min 40sec29.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Kesha - Eat The Acid".
Kesha tells the story of how she made her song "Eat The Acid."
October 18, 202321min 18sec30.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Alvvays - Archie, Marry Me".
Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley from Alvvays tell the story of how they made "Archie, Marry Me."
October 4, 202322min 14sec32.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Laufey - From The Start".
Laufey tells the story of how she made "From The Start."
September 20, 202318min 4sec26.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Janelle Monáe - So Afraid".
Revisiting Janelle Monáe's episode about her song "So Afraid." (Originally published October 15, 2018.)
August 30, 202319min 24sec27.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Siddhartha Khosla - Only Murders in the Building (Main Title Theme)".
Only Murders in the Building composer Siddhartha Khosla tells the story of making the show's theme music.
August 16, 202315min 42sec22.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Local Natives - Dark Days".
Local Natives tells the story behind their hit song "Dark Days."
August 2, 202324min 16sec34.94 MB
Thumbnail for "Bakar - Hell N Back".
Baker tells the story behind his hit song "Hell N Back."
July 19, 202322min 5sec31.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Natalie Merchant - Sister Tilly".
Natalie Merchant tells the story behind her song "Sister Tilly."
June 28, 202324min 49sec35.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Julien Baker - Appointments".
Revisiting Julien Baker's episode about her song "Appointments." (Originally published January 17, 2018.)
June 14, 202320min 54sec30.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Feist - In Lightning".
Feist tells the story behind her song "In Lightning."
May 31, 202320min 17sec29.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Madison McFerrin - Run (feat. Bobby McFerrin)".
Madison McFerrin tells the story of her song "Run," featuring guest vocals from her father, Bobby McFerrin.
May 17, 202319min 13sec27.69 MB
Thumbnail for "New Order - Blue Monday".
New Order tells the story of how they made their song "Blue Monday."
May 3, 202322min 53sec32.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Mobb Deep - Shook Ones, Pt. II".
Revisiting Mobb Deep's episode about how they created the song "Shook Ones, Pt. II." (Originally published June 17, 2020.)
April 19, 202321min 22sec30.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Yaeji - Passed Me By".
Yaeji tells the story of how she created her song "Passed Me By."
April 5, 202320min 52sec30.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Seal - Kiss from a Rose".
Seal breaks down his iconic song "Kiss from a Rose" alongside producer Trevor Horn.
March 22, 202322min 49sec32.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Kenny Beats - Still".
Kenny Beats breaks down how he made his song "Still."
March 8, 202318min 49sec27.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Kimbra - Top of the World".
Revisiting Kimbra's episode about her song "Top of the World." (Originally published April 11, 2018.)
February 22, 202319min 37sec28.26 MB
Thumbnail for "MUNA - What I Want".
MUNA breaks down their song "What I Want."
February 8, 202319min 1sec27.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Noah Kahan - Stick Season".
Noah Kahan tells the story of how he created his hit song "Stick Season."
January 25, 202318min 47sec27.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Sampa the Great - Let Me Be Great (feat. Angélique Kidjo)".
Sampa the Great, Angélique Kidjo, and producer Mag44 break down the making of "Let Me Be Great."
December 21, 202228min 26sec40.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Son Lux - This is a Life (from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once')".
Ryan Lott of Son Lux breaks down "This Is a Life," the end credits song from the hit film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’
December 7, 202223min 2sec33.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Omah Lay - Never Forget".
Omah Lay breaks down his song, "Never Forget."
November 16, 202215min 9sec21.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: James McBride - Deacon King Kong".
James McBride breaks down the opening passage of his 2020 novel Deacon King Kong.
November 9, 202220min28.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Iron & Wine - Flightless Bird, American Mouth".
Sam Beam of Iron & Wine breaks down "Flightless Bird, American Mouth."
November 2, 202220min 35sec29.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: George Saunders - Victory Lap".
George Saunders breaks down a passage from "Victory Lap," a short story from Tenth of December.
October 26, 202218min 52sec27.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Santigold - Ushers of the New World".
Santigold breaks down "Ushers of the New World."
October 19, 202217min 41sec25.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Celeste Ng - Little Fires Everywhere".
Celeste Ng breaks down a passage from her best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere.
October 12, 202219min 7sec27.54 MB
Thumbnail for "King Princess - Let Us Die".
King Princess breaks down her song "Let Us Die," joined by her collaborators Ethan Gruska and Mark Ronson.
October 5, 202219min 18sec27.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Tayari Jones - An American Marriage".
Tayari Jones breaks down a passage from An American Marriage.
September 28, 202218min 26sec26.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Panic! At the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance".
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco breaks down "Viva Las Vengeance."
September 21, 202218min 28sec26.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Carmen Maria Machado - In the Dream House".
Carmen Maria Machado breaks down a passage from her 2019 memoir, In the Dream House.
September 14, 202218min 49sec27.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Björk - Stonemilker".
Björk breaks down her song Stonemilker. (Originally published December 17, 2015.)
September 7, 202222min 17sec32.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Michael Cunningham - The Hours".
Michael Cunningham breaks down a passage from the prologue of The Hours, his Pulitzer-winning novel.
August 31, 202219min 55sec28.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Madonna - Hung Up".
Madonna breaks down her song "Hung Up," along with co-writer and co-producer Stuart Price.
August 24, 202222min 9sec31.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Min Jin Lee - Pachinko".
Min Jin Lee discusses a passage from her novel Pachinko.
August 17, 202219min 48sec28.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Kae Tempest - Move".
Kae Tempest and producer Dan Carey break down "Move."
August 10, 202217min 24sec25.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Susan Orlean - The Library Book".
Susan Orlean breaks down a passage from her best-seller, The Library Book.
August 3, 202219min 41sec28.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul".
Sudan Archives breaks down her song "Selfish Soul."
July 27, 202216min 6sec23.19 MB
Thumbnail for "mxmtoon - Mona Lisa".
mxmtoon breaks down her song "Mona Lisa."
July 13, 202214min 55sec21.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Monica Martin - Go Easy, Kid".
Monica Martin breaks down her song "Go Easy, Kid."
June 29, 202225min 5sec36.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Maren Morris - Humble Quest".
Maren Morris breaks down her song "Humble Quest."
June 15, 202217min 24sec25.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up".
Rick Astley tells the story of how "Never Gonna Give You Up" was made.
June 1, 202224min 12sec34.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph".
Kevin Morby breaks down his song "This Is a Photograph."
May 18, 202220min 48sec29.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat".
Arooj Aftab tells the story of making her song "Mohabbat."
May 4, 202223min 59sec34.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Partners: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss".
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss tell the story of their Grammy-winning partnership.
April 20, 202217min 23sec25.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Peaches - Boys Wanna Be Her".
Peaches breaks down her song "Boys Wanna Be Her."
April 6, 202215min 24sec22.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Steve Reich - Different Trains: America, Before the War".
Steve Reich breaks down the first movement of "Different Trains."
March 23, 202230min 22sec43.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Perfume Genius - Slip Away".
Mike Hadreas breaks down his song "Slip Away." (Originally published May 11, 2017.)
March 9, 202222min 22sec32.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Sarah Kinsley - The King".
Sarah Kinsley breaks down "The King."
February 23, 202218min 26sec26.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Brandi Carlile - You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius)".
Brandi Carlile breaks down her song "You and Me On The Rock."
February 9, 202220min 45sec29.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out".
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand breaks down the song "Take Me Out."
January 26, 202222min 7sec31.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Joy Oladokun - Look Up".
Joy Oladokun tells the story of making her song "Look Up."
January 12, 202220min 41sec29.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Danny Elfman - What’s This? (from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”)".
Danny Elfman breaks down “What's This?” from the stop-motion animated musical The Nightmare Before Christmas.
December 15, 202119min 46sec28.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Halsey - You Asked for This".
Halsey takes apart her song "You Asked for This."
December 1, 202117min 45sec25.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Hans Zimmer - Dune".
Hans Zimmer breaks down his score from "Dune."
November 17, 202129min 4sec41.87 MB
Thumbnail for "The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)".
Adam Granduciel breaks down the War On Drugs song "I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)."
November 3, 202124min 8sec34.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Willow - Transparent Soul feat. Travis Barker".
Willow breaks down her song "Transparent Soul feat. Travis Barker."
October 20, 202116min 39sec23.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Hrishikesh Hirway TED Talk - What You Learn When You Listen Closely".
A TED Talk on how making Song Exploder changed the way I think about connecting with people.
October 13, 202116min 48sec24.21 MB
Thumbnail for "John Lennon - God".
Through archival interviews, John Lennon tells the story of making his song "God."
October 6, 202126min 10sec37.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Lucy Dacus - Thumbs".
Lucy Dacus takes apart her song "Thumbs."
September 22, 202123min 40sec34.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Mustafa - Air Forces".
Mustafa breaks down his song "Air Forces."
September 8, 202120min 14sec29.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers".
Lykke Li and producer Björn Yttling break down the song, "I Follow Rivers."
August 25, 202117min 18sec24.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The Shins - New Slang".
James Mercer breaks down The Shins' song "New Slang."
August 11, 202120min 40sec29.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Cheap Trick - Surrender".
Guitarist and songwriter, Rick Nielsen, breaks down Cheap Trick's hit song "Surrender."
July 28, 202116min 5sec23.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Fousheé - Deep End".
Fousheé breaks down her song "Deep End."
July 14, 202114min 23sec20.73 MB
Thumbnail for "AURORA - Runaway".
Aurora breaks down the making of her hit song "Runaway."
June 30, 202122min 53sec32.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Sparks - This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us".
Ron & Russel Mael break down their 1974 hit "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us."
June 16, 202116min 33sec23.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Arlo Parks - Black Dog".
Arlo Parks breaks down her song "Black Dog."
June 2, 202118min 55sec27.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Imagine Dragons - Follow You".
Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons breaks down their song "Follow You."
May 19, 202118min 39sec26.86 MB
Thumbnail for "girl in red - Serotonin".
Marie Ulven from girl in red breaks down her song "Serotonin."
May 5, 202119min 14sec27.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Porter Robinson - Get Your Wish".
Porter Robinson breaks down "Get Your Wish."
April 21, 202117min 59sec25.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Lianne La Havas - Can't Fight".
Lianne La Havas takes apart her song "Can't Fight."
April 7, 202121min 4sec30.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Jon Batiste - We Are".
Jon Batiste breaks down how he made the song "We Are."
March 24, 202123min 23sec33.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Glass Animals - Heat Waves".
Dave Bayley of Glass Animals breaks down their song "Heat Waves."
March 10, 202119min 41sec28.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Sasha Sloan - Until It Happens To You".
Sahsa Sloan breaks down "Until It Happens To You," along with producer King Henry.
February 24, 202119min 44sec28.42 MB
Thumbnail for "PJ Morton - Say So (feat. JoJo)".
PJ Morton breaks down his Grammy-winning hit "Say So," with duet partner JoJo.
February 10, 202119min 18sec27.81 MB
Thumbnail for "HAIM - Summer Girl".
HAIM breaks down "Summer Girl" and the emotional backstory of the song.
January 27, 202124min 46sec35.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Father and Son".
Yusuf / Cat Stevens tells the story of creating and re-creating his song "Father and Son."
January 13, 202118min 28sec26.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Common - A Riot In My Mind".
Common breaks down "A Riot In My Mind," with guest vocals from Lenny Kravitz and Chuck D.
December 16, 202023min 9sec33.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Jewel - You Were Meant For Me".
Jewel breaks down her song "You Were Meant For Me."
December 2, 202017min 58sec25.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted".
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell break down the song "Everything I Wanted."
November 18, 202027min 4sec39.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Phoebe Bridgers - Scott Street".
Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall Vore break down "Scott Street," and Phoebe discusses writer's block. (Originally published February 20, 2019.)
November 11, 202031min 31sec45.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Deftones - Ohms".
Chino Moreno of Deftones breaks down their song "Ohms."
November 4, 202020min 30sec29.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Run the Jewels - JU$T".
Run the Jewels break down their song "JU$T."
October 21, 202020min 35sec29.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Dua Lipa - Levitating".
Dua Lipa and co-writer Stephen Kozmeniuk break down the song "Levitating."
October 7, 202017min 21sec