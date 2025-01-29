Logo for Song Exploder

Song Exploder is a podcast where musicians take apart their songs, and piece by piece, tell the story of how they were made. Each episode features an artist discussing a song of theirs, breaking down the sounds and ideas that went into the writing and recording. Hosted and produced by Hrishikesh Hirway.

96hr 38min
Thumbnail for "Key Change: Sophie Thatcher on Elliott Smith".
January 29, 202521min 52sec31.45 MB
Thumbnail for "Yola - Symphony".
Yola tells the story behind her song "Symphony."
January 22, 202524min 18sec34.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Adrianne Lenker - Sadness As a Gift".
Adrianne Lenker tells the story behind her song "Sadness As a Gift."
January 8, 202525min 51sec37.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please".
Sabrina Carpenter tells the story behind her song "Please Please Please."
December 18, 202431min 59sec46.01 MB
Thumbnail for "Gracie Abrams - I Love You, I'm Sorry".
Gracie Abrams breaks down her song "I Love You, I'm Sorry."
December 4, 202425min 52sec37.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Waxahatchee - Fire (Re-Issue)".
Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee takes apart the song "Fire." (Originally published July 29, 2020.)
November 27, 202418min 4sec25.99 MB
Thumbnail for "Le Tigre - Deceptacon".
Kathleen Hanna and Johanna Fateman of Le Tigre tell the story behind "Deceptacon."
November 13, 202427min 48sec39.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young - Our House".
Graham Nash of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young breaks down "Our House."
October 30, 202426min 24sec37.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Pharrell Williams - Piece By Piece".
Pharrell Williams breaks down the title track from "Piece by Piece," the Lego documentary about his life.
October 16, 202414min 54sec21.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Jon Batiste - We Are (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Jon Batiste's episode about his song "We Are."
October 2, 202424min 23sec35.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Troye Sivan - One of Your Girls".
Troye Sivan tells the story behind his song "One of Your Girls."
September 18, 202423min 58sec34.52 MB
Thumbnail for "Beabadoobee - Coming Home".
Beabadoobee breaks down her song "Coming Home."
September 4, 202415min 51sec22.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Remi Wolf - Soup".
Remi Wolf tells the story behind her song "Soup."
August 21, 202418min 49sec27.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Sam Smith - Stay With Me".
Sam Smith tells the story behind their iconic song "Stay With Me."
July 24, 202423min 11sec33.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Fenne Lily - Lights Light Up".
Fenne Lily tells the story behind her song "Lights Light Up."
July 10, 202421min 38sec31.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Vagabon - Water Me Down (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Vagabon's episode from 2020 about her song "Water Me Down."
June 26, 202419min 1sec27.39 MB
Thumbnail for "Crowded House - Don't Dream It's Over".
Neil Finn of Crowded House tells the story behind the song "Don't Dream It's Over."
June 12, 202422min 5sec31.82 MB
Thumbnail for "Lizzy McAlpine - Staying".
Lizzy McAlpine tells the story behind her song "Staying."
May 29, 202418min25.93 MB
Thumbnail for "The Flaming Lips - Do You Realize??".
Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips take apart the song "Do You Realize??"
May 15, 202420min 14sec29.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Arooj Aftab's episode about her song "Mohabbat."
May 1, 202424min 34sec35.39 MB
Thumbnail for "War - Low Rider".
Lonnie Jordan from War and producer Jerry Goldstein tell the story behind the iconic song "Low Rider."
April 17, 202418min 7sec26.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Shania Twain - You're Still The One".
Shania Twain breaks down her hit song "You're Still The One."
April 3, 202418min 23sec26.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Danny Brown - Y.B.P. (feat. Bruiser Wolf)".
Danny Brown tells the story behind his song "Y.B.P."
March 20, 202417min 33sec33.73 MB
Thumbnail for "Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man".
Rhiannon Giddens breaks down her song "You Louisiana Man."
March 6, 202419min 44sec28.44 MB
Thumbnail for "Arlo Parks - Black Dog (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting the 2021 episode about the Arlo Parks song "Black Dog."
February 21, 202419min 35sec28.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Green Day - Basket Case".
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day tells the story behind the song "Basket Case."
February 7, 202421min 5sec30.36 MB
Thumbnail for "The Postal Service - The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (Deluxe Anniversary Edition)".
In this expanded, deluxe edition of the very first episode of Song Exploder – which came out ten years ago – Jimmy Tamborello and Ben Gibbard of The Postal Service tell the story of how they made “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight.”
January 24, 202426min 33sec38.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Foo Fighters - The Teacher".
Dave Grohl from Foo Fighters tells the story behind the song "The Teacher."
December 20, 202333min 22sec48.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Raye - Escapism (feat. 070 Shake)".
Raye tells the story behind her song "Escapism."
December 6, 202321min 26sec30.88 MB
Thumbnail for "Sampha - Spirit 2.0".
Sampha tells the story behind his song "Spirit 2.0."
November 15, 202319min 51sec28.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Paramore - Liar".
Paramore tells the story behind their song "Liar."
November 1, 202320min 40sec29.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Kesha - Eat The Acid".
Kesha tells the story of how she made her song "Eat The Acid."
October 18, 202321min 18sec30.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Alvvays - Archie, Marry Me".
Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley from Alvvays tell the story of how they made "Archie, Marry Me."
October 4, 202322min 14sec32.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Laufey - From The Start".
Laufey tells the story of how she made "From The Start."
September 20, 202318min 4sec26.02 MB
Thumbnail for "Janelle Monáe - So Afraid (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Janelle Monáe's 2018 episode about her song "So Afraid."
August 30, 202319min 24sec27.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Siddhartha Khosla - Only Murders in the Building (Main Title Theme)".
Only Murders in the Building composer Siddhartha Khosla tells the story of making the show's theme music.
August 16, 202315min 42sec22.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Local Natives - Dark Days".
Local Natives tells the story behind their hit song "Dark Days."
August 2, 202324min 16sec34.94 MB
Thumbnail for "Bakar - Hell N Back".
Baker tells the story behind his hit song "Hell N Back."
July 19, 202322min 5sec31.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Natalie Merchant - Sister Tilly".
Natalie Merchant tells the story behind her song "Sister Tilly."
June 28, 202324min 49sec35.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Julien Baker - Appointments (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Julien Baker's 2018 episode about her song "Appointments."
June 14, 202320min 54sec30.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Feist - In Lightning".
Feist tells the story behind her song "In Lightning."
May 31, 202320min 17sec29.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Madison McFerrin - Run (feat. Bobby McFerrin)".
Madison McFerrin tells the story of her song "Run," featuring guest vocals from her father, Bobby McFerrin.
May 17, 202319min 13sec27.69 MB
Thumbnail for "New Order - Blue Monday".
New Order tells the story of how they made their song "Blue Monday."
May 3, 202322min 53sec32.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Mobb Deep - Shook Ones, Pt. II (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Mobb Deep's 2020 episode about how they created the song "Shook Ones, Pt. II."
April 19, 202321min 22sec30.78 MB
Thumbnail for "Yaeji - Passed Me By".
Yaeji tells the story of how she created her song "Passed Me By."
April 5, 202320min 52sec30.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Seal - Kiss from a Rose".
Seal breaks down his iconic song "Kiss from a Rose" alongside producer Trevor Horn.
March 22, 202322min 49sec32.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Kenny Beats - Still".
Kenny Beats breaks down how he made his song "Still."
March 8, 202318min 49sec27.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Kimbra - Top of the World (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting Kimbra's 2018 episode about her song "Top of the World."
February 22, 202319min 37sec28.26 MB
Thumbnail for "MUNA - What I Want".
MUNA breaks down their song "What I Want."
February 8, 202319min 1sec27.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Noah Kahan - Stick Season".
Noah Kahan tells the story of how he created his hit song "Stick Season."
January 25, 202318min 47sec27.05 MB
Thumbnail for "Sampa the Great - Let Me Be Great (feat. Angélique Kidjo)".
Sampa the Great, Angélique Kidjo, and producer Mag44 break down the making of "Let Me Be Great."
December 21, 202228min 26sec40.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Son Lux - This is a Life (from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once')".
Ryan Lott of Son Lux breaks down "This Is a Life," the end credits song from the hit film ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once.’
December 7, 202223min 2sec33.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Omah Lay - Never Forget".
Omah Lay breaks down his song, "Never Forget."
November 16, 202215min 9sec21.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: James McBride - Deacon King Kong".
James McBride breaks down the opening passage of his 2020 novel Deacon King Kong.
November 9, 202220min28.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Iron & Wine - Flightless Bird, American Mouth".
Sam Beam of Iron & Wine breaks down "Flightless Bird, American Mouth."
November 2, 202220min 35sec29.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: George Saunders - Victory Lap".
George Saunders breaks down a passage from "Victory Lap," a short story from Tenth of December.
October 26, 202218min 52sec27.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Santigold - Ushers of the New World".
Santigold breaks down "Ushers of the New World."
October 19, 202217min 41sec25.47 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Celeste Ng - Little Fires Everywhere".
Celeste Ng breaks down a passage from her best-selling novel, Little Fires Everywhere.
October 12, 202219min 7sec27.54 MB
Thumbnail for "King Princess - Let Us Die".
King Princess breaks down her song "Let Us Die," joined by her collaborators Ethan Gruska and Mark Ronson.
October 5, 202219min 18sec27.81 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Tayari Jones - An American Marriage".
Tayari Jones breaks down a passage from An American Marriage.
September 28, 202218min 26sec26.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Panic! At the Disco - Viva Las Vengeance".
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco breaks down "Viva Las Vengeance."
September 21, 202218min 28sec26.6 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Carmen Maria Machado - In the Dream House".
Carmen Maria Machado breaks down a passage from her 2019 memoir, In the Dream House.
September 14, 202218min 49sec27.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Björk - Stonemilker (Re-Issue)".
Björk breaks down her song Stonemilker.
September 7, 202222min 17sec32.1 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Michael Cunningham - The Hours".
Michael Cunningham breaks down a passage from the prologue of The Hours, his Pulitzer-winning novel.
August 31, 202219min 55sec28.7 MB
Thumbnail for "Madonna - Hung Up".
Madonna breaks down her song "Hung Up," along with co-writer and co-producer Stuart Price.
August 24, 202222min 9sec31.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Min Jin Lee - Pachinko".
Min Jin Lee discusses a passage from her novel Pachinko.
August 17, 202219min 48sec28.51 MB
Thumbnail for "Kae Tempest - Move".
Kae Tempest and producer Dan Carey break down "Move."
August 10, 202217min 24sec25.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Book Exploder: Susan Orlean - The Library Book".
Susan Orlean breaks down a passage from her best-seller, The Library Book.
August 3, 202219min 41sec28.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Sudan Archives - Selfish Soul".
Sudan Archives breaks down her song "Selfish Soul."
July 27, 202216min 6sec23.19 MB
Thumbnail for "mxmtoon - Mona Lisa".
mxmtoon breaks down her song "Mona Lisa."
July 13, 202214min 55sec21.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Monica Martin - Go Easy, Kid".
Monica Martin breaks down her song "Go Easy, Kid."
June 29, 202225min 5sec36.13 MB
Thumbnail for "Maren Morris - Humble Quest".
Maren Morris breaks down her song "Humble Quest."
June 15, 202217min 24sec25.07 MB
Thumbnail for "Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up".
Rick Astley tells the story of how "Never Gonna Give You Up" was made.
June 1, 202224min 12sec34.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Kevin Morby - This Is a Photograph".
Kevin Morby breaks down his song "This Is a Photograph."
May 18, 202220min 48sec29.97 MB
Thumbnail for "Arooj Aftab - Mohabbat".
Arooj Aftab tells the story of making her song "Mohabbat."
May 4, 202223min 59sec34.54 MB
Thumbnail for "Partners: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss".
Robert Plant & Alison Krauss tell the story of their Grammy-winning partnership.
April 20, 202217min 23sec25.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Peaches - Boys Wanna Be Her".
Peaches breaks down her song "Boys Wanna Be Her."
April 6, 202215min 24sec22.2 MB
Thumbnail for "Steve Reich - Different Trains: America, Before the War".
Steve Reich breaks down the first movement of "Different Trains."
March 23, 202230min 22sec43.74 MB
Thumbnail for "Perfume Genius - Slip Away (Re-Issue)".
Mike Hadreas breaks down his song "Slip Away."
March 9, 202222min 22sec32.22 MB
Thumbnail for "Sarah Kinsley - The King".
Sarah Kinsley breaks down "The King."
February 23, 202218min 26sec26.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Brandi Carlile - You and Me On the Rock (feat. Lucius)".
Brandi Carlile breaks down her song "You and Me On The Rock."
February 9, 202220min 45sec29.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Franz Ferdinand - Take Me Out".
Alex Kapranos of Franz Ferdinand breaks down the song "Take Me Out."
January 26, 202222min 7sec31.86 MB
Thumbnail for "Joy Oladokun - Look Up".
Joy Oladokun tells the story of making her song "Look Up."
January 12, 202220min 41sec29.79 MB
Thumbnail for "Danny Elfman - What’s This? (from “The Nightmare Before Christmas”)".
Danny Elfman breaks down “What's This?” from the stop-motion animated musical The Nightmare Before Christmas.
December 15, 202119min 46sec28.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Halsey - You Asked for This".
Halsey takes apart her song "You Asked for This."
December 1, 202117min 45sec25.57 MB
Thumbnail for "Hans Zimmer - Dune".
Hans Zimmer breaks down his score from "Dune."
November 17, 202129min 4sec41.87 MB
Thumbnail for "The War On Drugs - I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)".
Adam Granduciel breaks down the War On Drugs song "I Don't Live Here Anymore (feat. Lucius)."
November 3, 202124min 8sec34.76 MB
Thumbnail for "Willow - Transparent Soul feat. Travis Barker".
Willow breaks down her song "Transparent Soul feat. Travis Barker."
October 20, 202116min 39sec23.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Hrishikesh Hirway TED Talk - What You Learn When You Listen Closely".
A TED Talk on how making Song Exploder changed the way I think about connecting with people.
October 13, 202116min 48sec24.21 MB
Thumbnail for "John Lennon - God".
Through archival interviews, John Lennon tells the story of making his song "God."
October 6, 202126min 10sec37.69 MB
Thumbnail for "Lucy Dacus - Thumbs".
Lucy Dacus takes apart her song "Thumbs."
September 22, 202123min 40sec34.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Mustafa - Air Forces".
Mustafa breaks down his song "Air Forces."
September 8, 202120min 14sec29.15 MB
Thumbnail for "Lykke Li - I Follow Rivers".
Lykke Li and producer Björn Yttling break down the song, "I Follow Rivers."
August 25, 202117min 18sec24.91 MB
Thumbnail for "The Shins - New Slang".
James Mercer breaks down The Shins' song "New Slang."
August 11, 202120min 40sec29.77 MB
Thumbnail for "Cheap Trick - Surrender".
Guitarist and songwriter, Rick Nielsen, breaks down Cheap Trick's hit song "Surrender."
July 28, 202116min 5sec23.17 MB
Thumbnail for "Fousheé - Deep End".
Fousheé breaks down her song "Deep End."
July 14, 202114min 23sec20.73 MB
Thumbnail for "AURORA - Runaway".
Aurora breaks down the making of her hit song "Runaway."
June 30, 202122min 53sec32.96 MB
Thumbnail for "Sparks - This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us".
Ron & Russel Mael break down their 1974 hit "This Town Ain't Big Enough for Both of Us."
June 16, 202116min 33sec23.84 MB
Thumbnail for "Arlo Parks - Black Dog".
Arlo Parks breaks down her song "Black Dog."
June 2, 202118min 55sec27.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Imagine Dragons - Follow You".
Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons breaks down their song "Follow You."
May 19, 202118min 39sec26.86 MB
Thumbnail for "girl in red - Serotonin".
Marie Ulven from girl in red breaks down her song "Serotonin."
May 5, 202119min 14sec27.72 MB
Thumbnail for "Porter Robinson - Get Your Wish".
Porter Robinson breaks down "Get Your Wish."
April 21, 202117min 59sec25.9 MB
Thumbnail for "Lianne La Havas - Can't Fight".
Lianne La Havas takes apart her song "Can't Fight."
April 7, 202121min 4sec30.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Jon Batiste - We Are".
Jon Batiste breaks down how he made the song "We Are."
March 24, 202123min 23sec33.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Glass Animals - Heat Waves".
Dave Bayley of Glass Animals breaks down their song "Heat Waves."
March 10, 202119min 41sec28.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Sasha Sloan - Until It Happens To You".
Sahsa Sloan breaks down "Until It Happens To You," along with producer King Henry.
February 24, 202119min 44sec28.42 MB
Thumbnail for "PJ Morton - Say So (feat. JoJo)".
PJ Morton breaks down his Grammy-winning hit "Say So," with duet partner JoJo.
February 10, 202119min 18sec27.81 MB
Thumbnail for "HAIM - Summer Girl".
HAIM breaks down "Summer Girl" and the emotional backstory of the song.
January 27, 202124min 46sec35.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Yusuf / Cat Stevens - Father and Son".
Yusuf / Cat Stevens tells the story of creating and re-creating his song "Father and Son."
January 13, 202118min 28sec26.61 MB
Thumbnail for "Common - A Riot In My Mind".
Common breaks down "A Riot In My Mind," with guest vocals from Lenny Kravitz and Chuck D.
December 16, 202023min 9sec33.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Jewel - You Were Meant For Me".
Jewel breaks down her song "You Were Meant For Me."
December 2, 202017min 58sec25.91 MB
Thumbnail for "Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted".
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell break down the song "Everything I Wanted."
November 18, 202027min 4sec39.03 MB
Thumbnail for "Phoebe Bridgers - Scott Street (Re-Issue)".
Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall Vore break down "Scott Street," and Phoebe discusses writer's block.
November 11, 202031min 31sec45.4 MB
Thumbnail for "Deftones - Ohms".
Chino Moreno of Deftones breaks down their song "Ohms."
November 4, 202020min 30sec29.56 MB
Thumbnail for "Run the Jewels - JU$T".
Run the Jewels break down their song "JU$T."
October 21, 202020min 35sec29.67 MB
Thumbnail for "Dua Lipa - Levitating".
Dua Lipa and co-writer Stephen Kozmeniuk break down the song "Levitating."
October 7, 202017min 21sec25.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Selena Gomez - Lose You to Love Me".
Selena Gomez and co-writers Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter break down "Lose You to Love Me."
September 23, 202019min 10sec27.65 MB
Thumbnail for "Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther (Re-Issue)".
Revisiting the 2018 episode about Ludwig Göransson's Oscar-winning score.
September 16, 202021min 17sec30.66 MB
Thumbnail for "Kelly Lee Owens - On".
Kelly Lee Owens breaks down her song "On."
September 9, 202020min 24sec29.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Black Pumas - Colors".
Black Pumas break down their song "Colors."
August 26, 202017min 12sec24.82 MB
Thumbnail for "The 1975 - The Birthday Party".
Matty and George of The 1975 break down "The Birthday Party."
August 12, 202018min 16sec26.33 MB
Thumbnail for "Waxahatchee - Fire".
Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee breaks down her song "Fire."
July 29, 202017min 27sec25.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Khruangbin - So We Won't Forget".
Khruangbin break down their song "So We Won't Forget."
July 15, 202025min 3sec36.12 MB
Thumbnail for "Apparat - Goodbye (Theme from "Dark")".
Sascha Ring of Apparat and Anja Plaschg of Soap&Skin tell the story of making "Goodbye."
July 1, 202026min 26sec38.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Mobb Deep - Shook Ones, Pt. II".
Havoc of Mobb Deep breaks down the legendary duo's classic hit.
June 17, 202020min 45sec29.92 MB
Thumbnail for "Michael Kiwanuka - Black Man in a White World (Re-Issue)".
Michael Kiwanuka breaks down the making of his song "Black Man in a White World"
June 4, 202020min 47sec29.95 MB
Thumbnail for "100 gecs - Money Machine".
Laura Les and Dylan Brady break down their song "Money Machine."
May 20, 202016min 33sec23.89 MB
Thumbnail for "Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter".
Laura Marling breaks down "Song for Our Daughter."
May 6, 202023min 8sec33.36 MB
Thumbnail for "Tame Impala - It Might Be Time".
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala breaks down the song "It Might Be Time."
April 22, 202016min 2sec23.14 MB
Thumbnail for "FKA twigs - Mirrored Heart".
FKA twigs details the making of "Mirrored Heart."
April 8, 202020min 52sec30.09 MB
Thumbnail for "Nathaniel Rateliff - And It's Still Alright".
Nathaniel Rateliff breaks down the title track of his new solo record, a song he wrote about his late friend and collaborator Richard Swift.
March 25, 202023min 52sec34.41 MB
Thumbnail for "Eric Nam - Love Die Young".
Eric Nam and producer Rabitt break down their song "Love Die Young."
March 11, 202020min 49sec30 MB
Thumbnail for "Soccer Mommy - Circle the Drain".
Sophie Allison, aka Soccer Mommy, breaks down her song "Circle the Drain."
February 26, 202020min 47sec29.98 MB
Thumbnail for "Caribou - Home".
Dan Snaith of Caribou breaks down the creation of his song "Home."
February 12, 202018min 57sec27.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Vagabon - Water Me Down".
Laetitia Tamko aka Vagabon breaks down her song "Water Me Down" along with co-producer Eric Littman
January 29, 202018min 14sec26.28 MB
Thumbnail for "Semisonic - Closing Time".
Semisonic's song "Closing Time" isn't just a song about last call at a bar. Grammy-winning songwriter Dan Wilson explains how it turned into something deeply personal.
January 15, 202025min 5sec36.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Vampire Weekend - Harmony Hall".
Ezra Koenig breaks down Vampire Weekend's Grammy-nominated song "Harmony Hall."
December 25, 201926min 2sec37.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Intro Theme and Thao's Farewell".
Thao signs off as guest host, and we break down the Song Exploder intro music from this year.
December 17, 201910min 42sec15.43 MB
Thumbnail for "Meek Mill - Trauma".
Meek Mill and producer Don Cannon break down the making of the song "Trauma."
December 11, 201918min 10sec26.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Bat for Lashes - Kids in the Dark".
Natasha Khan of Bat for Lashes breaks down her song "Kids in the Dark."
November 27, 201920min 8sec29.04 MB
Thumbnail for "Jay Som - Tenderness".
Melina Duterte of Jay Som breaks down the creation of her song "Tenderness."
November 13, 201917min 35sec25.37 MB
Thumbnail for "Slipknot - Unsainted".
Slipknot guitarist Jim Root breaks down the making of the song "Unsainted."
October 30, 201916min 33sec23.87 MB
Thumbnail for "Raphael Saadiq - Kings Fall".
Raphael Saadiq breaks down the song "Kings Fall" along with his nephew Dylan Wiggins.
October 16, 201913min 21sec19.26 MB
Thumbnail for "Clairo - Alewife".
Clairo breaks down her song "Alewife."
October 2, 201923min 23sec33.68 MB
Thumbnail for "Brittany Howard - Stay High".
Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes breaks down her song "Stay High."
September 18, 201918min 33sec26.75 MB
Thumbnail for "Robyn - Honey".
Robyn breaks down how she made the song "Honey."
September 4, 201923min 3sec33.23 MB
Thumbnail for "Bon Iver - Holyfields,".
Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and producers Chris Messina and Brad Cook break down the song "Holyfields,"
August 21, 201916min 59sec24.49 MB
Thumbnail for "Sleater-Kinney - The Future Is Here".
Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein break down the Sleater-Kinney song “The Future Is Here.”
August 7, 201918min 17sec26.34 MB
Thumbnail for "Denzel Curry - RICKY".
Denzel Curry and production duo FnZ break down their song “RICKY."
July 24, 201914min 40sec21.16 MB
Thumbnail for "Jamila Woods - BALDWIN".
Jamila Woods and producer Slot-A break down their song "BALDWIN."
July 10, 201920min 53sec50.18 MB
Thumbnail for "Big Thief - Cattails".
Adrianne Lenker and James Krivchenia of Big Thief break down their song "Cattails."
June 26, 201916min 58sec24.48 MB
Thumbnail for "Sheryl Crow - Redemption Day (feat. Johnny Cash)".
Sheryl Crow breaks down a new version of her song "Redemption Day," featuring vocals from the late Johnny Cash.
June 12, 201922min 15sec32.08 MB
Thumbnail for "Raleigh Ritchie - Time in a Tree".
Musician and actor Jacob Anderson, aka Raleigh Ritchie, breaks down his song "Time in a Tree," with producer Grades
May 29, 201917min 39sec25.45 MB
Thumbnail for "The Mountain Goats - Cadaver Sniffing Dog".
John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats breaks down the song "Cadaver Sniffing Dog" from their album "In League With Dragons."
May 15, 201925min 19sec36.5 MB
Thumbnail for "The Cranberries - All Over Now".
Noel Hogan of The Cranberries breaks down the song "All Over Now" from the band's final album.
May 1, 201923min 56sec34.5 MB
Thumbnail for "Panda Bear - Dolphin".
Panda Bear breaks down his song "Dolphin" with co-producer Rusty Santos.
April 17, 201913min 57sec20.14 MB
Thumbnail for "Sharon Van Etten - Seventeen".
Sharon Van Etten breaks down her song "Seventeen" along with her producer John Congleton.
April 3, 201926min 48sec38.64 MB
Thumbnail for "Nakhane - New Brighton (feat. Anohni)".
Nakhane breaks down his song "New Brighton," which features guest vocals from Anohni.
March 20, 201922min 37sec32.62 MB
Thumbnail for "Mumford & Sons - Beloved".
Marcus Mumford and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons break down their song "Beloved."
March 6, 201920min 57sec30.21 MB
Thumbnail for "Phoebe Bridgers - Scott Street".
Phoebe Bridgers and Marshall Vore break down their song "Scott Street."
February 20, 201922min 19sec32.19 MB
Thumbnail for "Wonderly - The Daily (Theme)".
Michael Barbaro and musical duo Wonderly break down the theme for The New York Times' podcast The Daily
February 6, 201911min 28sec16.55 MB
Thumbnail for "Japanese Breakfast - Boyish".
Michelle Zauner and Craig Hendrix of Japanese Breakfast break down the song "Boyish."
January 23, 201918min 14sec26.29 MB