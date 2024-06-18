Logo for The Kitchen Sisters Present

The Kitchen Sisters Present

The Kitchen Sisters & Radiotopia

The Kitchen Sisters Present… Stories from the b-side of history. Lost recordings, hidden worlds, people possessed by a sound, a vision, a mission. Deeply layered stories, lush with interviews, field recordings and music. From powerhouse NPR producers The Kitchen Sisters (The Keepers, Hidden Kitchens, The Hidden World of Girls, The Sonic Memorial Project, Lost & Found Sound, and Fugitive Waves). "The Kitchen Sisters have done some of best radio stories ever broadcast" —Ira Glass. The Kitchen Sisters Present is produced in by The Kitchen Sisters (Nikki Silva & Davia Nelson) in collaboration with Nathan Dalton and Brandi Howell and mixed by Jim McKee. A proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.

The Kitchen Sisters Present… Stories from the b-side of history. Lost recordings, hidden worlds, people possessed by a sound, a vision, a mission. Deeply layered stories, lush with interviews, field recordings and music. From powerhouse NPR producers The Kitchen Sisters (The Keepers, Hidden Kitchens, The Hidden World of Girls, The Sonic Memorial Project, Lost & Found Sound, and Fugitive Waves). "The Kitchen Sisters have done some of best radio stories ever broadcast" —Ira Glass. The Kitchen Sisters Present is produced in by The Kitchen Sisters (Nikki Silva & Davia Nelson) in collaboration with Nathan Dalton and Brandi Howell and mixed by Jim McKee. A proud member of Radiotopia, from PRX. Learn more at radiotopia.fm.

Copyright © 2017. All rights reserved.
109hr 38min
Thumbnail for "Laying the Groundwork: Women in American Architecture, Spring 1977".
The 1977 transformational exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum focusing on the under-told stories of American women architects, which laid the groundwork for social change, scholarship, and recognition of women working in architecture.
June 18, 202426min 33sec
Thumbnail for "A Floating City Vision - Mirabeau Water Garden, New Orleans".
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina the Sisters of St. Joseph convent in New Orleans was under eight feet of water. A year later, on a clear blue day, the building was struck by lightning. The Sisters prayed for a sign, and in walked David Waggonner with a vision.
June 4, 202417min 45sec
Thumbnail for "Dissident Kitchens".
May 21, 202415min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Eleanor Coppola: Notes on a Life".
May 7, 202452min 43sec
Thumbnail for "Cool Hair, Great Smile: Remembering Knox Phillips".
A tribute to music producer Knox Phillips, Memphis Music Ambassador, son of Sam Phillips creator of Sun Records, and Keeper of his Family's legacy. During more than 50 years in the industry, Knox produced records by Jerry Lee Lewis, Willie Nelson and John Prine and many more.
April 16, 202440min 2sec
Thumbnail for "The Romance and Sex Life of the Date".
In 1898, the United States Department of Agriculture created a special department of men, called “Agriculture Explorers” to travel the globe in search of new food crops to bring back and grow in the U.S.
April 2, 202415min 13sec
Thumbnail for "Parsi New Year—First Day of Spring ".
Niloufer Ichaporia King—a kitchen botanist, a one-of-a-kind cook, a Parsi from Bombay living in San Francisco, and author of "My Bombay Kitchen," prepares an elaborate ceremonial meal for Parsi New Year, the first day of spring.
March 19, 202417min 52sec
Thumbnail for "Buildings Speak: Stories of Pioneering Women Architects hosted by Frances McDormand".
Trailblazers, codebreakers, skyscraper visionaries. Julia Morgan, Natalie de Blois, Amaza Lee Meredith—women who changed the skyline and the built environment that surrounds us today.
March 5, 202450min 55sec
Thumbnail for "Black Chef, White House—African American Chefs in the President's Kitchen".
Cooking for the founding fathers—the story of Hercules and Hemings, the enslaved chefs of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson. And an interview with Zephyr Wright, President Lyndon Johnson's cook who worked for the family for 27 years.
February 20, 202416min 13sec
Thumbnail for "The Mardi Gras Indians—Stories from New Orleans".
A collection of stories in honor of the Black Mardi Gras Indian tradition, its rituals and deep-rooted significance to New Orleans culture, featuring Jelly Roll Morton, Tootie Montana and more.
February 6, 202422min 44sec
Thumbnail for "230 - Architecture, Family Style – Sarah Harkness & Jean Fletcher ".
The lives and work of architects Sarah Harkness and Jean Bodman Fletcher and the post WWII utopian vision of the Architects Collaborative (TAC).
January 16, 202444min 42sec
Thumbnail for "229 - The Pancake Years - For Lenny on Christmas Eve".
For five years Davia's father, Lenny Nelson, asked her to go to Rattlesden, England, to visit the Air Force base where he was stationed during WWII and to find an old photograph hanging in the town pub honoring his 8th Air Force squadron.
December 24, 202322min 28sec
Thumbnail for "Emily Dickinson's Hidden Kitchen—Black Cake".
In honor of her 193rd birthday, we revisit the secret, steamy myth laden world of Emily Dickinson through her kitchen.
December 19, 202330min 5sec
Thumbnail for "227 - Lou Reed's Tai Chi".
Lou Reed, musician, rock icon, poet, leader of the legendary Velvet Underground, was obsessed with tai chi — the practice, the community, the health and spiritual benefits — and had been writing a book about this ancient martial art that was unfinished when he died in 2013. Lou’s wife, the artist and musician Laurie Anderson, turned to three of Lou's friends to help her finish the project. By the time the book, The Art of the Straight Line: My Tai Chi by Lou Reed, hit the stands in the spring of 2023, they had spoken with nearly 100 people and created a riveting portrait of Lou’s spiritual, medical and musical life, beckoning readers to enter the world of tai chi.
December 5, 202334min 34sec
Thumbnail for "226 - Kimchi Diplomacy—Hidden Kitchens: War & Peace and Food".
In this season of Kimchi making, stories of South Korea’s ancient food tradition and the country’s work to foster connections between nations through “gastrodiplomacy.”
November 21, 202320min 17sec
Thumbnail for "Architect Anna Wagner Keichline: The Legacy of Invention".
Architect, industrial designer, suffragette, Anna Wagner Keichline made breakthroughs in housing and kitchen design and held 7 patents for her inventions.
November 7, 202326min 19sec
Thumbnail for "224 - Make Coffee Black Again".
We hear from Bartholomew Jones, co-founder of CxffeeBlack, a "multimedia coffee educational company" based in Memphis, Tennessee
October 17, 202323min 44sec
Thumbnail for "223 - Losing Lincoln ".
After struggling through the pandemic and a ransomware attack, students and faculty at a rural predominantly Black college were faced with a sudden turn of events—the loss of their school.
October 3, 202322min 36sec
Thumbnail for "222 - Filmmaker Wim Wenders—The Entire Caboddle".
Wim Venders, who premiered two beautiful new films at Cannes Film Festival this year, talks about his life and inspirations in this a piece produced for The Keepers series.
September 19, 202317min 42sec
Thumbnail for "221 - Lena Richard - America's Unknown Celebrity Chef".
The almost forgotten story of Lena Richard, an African American Creole chef, cookbook writer, TV host, catering business owner, frozen food entrepreneur, cooking school teacher — a "force of nature" in New Orleans and across the food industry of the 1930s and 40s.
September 5, 202329min 51sec
Thumbnail for "220 - Archiving the Underground — Hip Hop at Harvard & Cornell ".
In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop we visit the Hip Hop Archive and Research Center at Harvard and Hip Hop Collection at Cornell University
August 15, 202331min 26sec
Thumbnail for "219 - Edith Warner's Atomic Tea Room ".
A little known hidden kitchen in the desert mountains of Los Alamos where Edith Warner and her Tea Room provided respite for the men and women creating the world's first weapons of mass destruction.
August 1, 202324min 45sec
Thumbnail for " 218 - Remembering "The Day After Trinity - J. Robert Oppenheimer and the Atomic Bomb"".
In a rare 1981 interview, filmmaker Jon Else talks with The Kitchen Sisters about the making of his Academy Award nominated documentary about J. Robert Oppenheimer and the making of the atomic bomb.
July 18, 202334min 16sec
Thumbnail for "217 - International Congress of Youth Voices—Youth on Fire".
Young people from around the globe gather together at the International Congress of Youth Voices to share ideas and change the world.
July 4, 202340min 2sec
Thumbnail for "216 - Amaza Lee Meredith, African American Architect: Love & Home".
Amaza Lee Meredith designed a subdivision and vacation destination for African Americans in Sag Harbor in 1947. She lived with her life-long partner, in an openly gay relationship, in the house she designed on the Virginia State University Campus where both women taught.
June 20, 202343min 32sec
Thumbnail for "215—Prince and the Technician".
The story of Prince and his sound technician, Susan Rogers, who engineered some of his best known works in the early 1980s including Purple Rain and Sign o' the Times.
June 6, 202322min 59sec
Thumbnail for "214 - The Passion of Chris Strachwitz 1931-2023 —Arhoolie Records".
A tribute to Chris Strachwitz—founder of Arhoolie Records, producer, ethnomusicologist, song catcher— who passed on May 5, 2003.
May 16, 202352min 6sec
Thumbnail for "213 - Ada Louise Huxtable, Architecture Critic: The Art We Must Live With".
Ada Louise Huxtable, architectural critic for the New York Times and later the Wall Street Journal, set out to separate the dull from the great. A few architects tried to argue with her. They never won.
May 2, 202345min 5sec
Thumbnail for "212 - Tony Schwartz Centennial- 30,000 Recordings Later".
In celebration of the life and work of Tony Schwartz, one of the great audio pioneers, sound recordists and collectors of the 20th Century.
April 18, 202322min 50sec
Thumbnail for "211 - House/Full of Black Women".
Performances, pop-up processions, rituals, all-night song circles, in the storefronts, galleries, warehouses, and streets of Oakland. For almost a decade House/Full of Black Women have been creatively addressing and combating issues of eviction, gentrification, sex trafficking of Black women and girls that are plaguing their community.
March 28, 202355min 12sec
Thumbnail for "210-Ray Eames—Industrial Designer & Artist: Beauty in the Everyday".
Visionary industrial designer and artist Ray Eames worked together with her husband, Charles Eames, making significant and ground breaking contributions to modern architecture, furniture, and design..
March 21, 202339min 40sec
Thumbnail for "209 - Black Reconstruction in America - W.E.B. Du Bois' 1935 Groundbreaking / Myth-Busting Book".
W.E.B. DuBois' "Black Reconstruction in America" challenges the dominant historical and racist interpretation of the Civil War and Reconstruction Era that was (and in many cases still is) prevalent in both popular and academic circles.
March 7, 202342min 28sec
Thumbnail for "208 - Never a Man Spake Like This Man: The Black Preacher As Performing Artist".
A breakthrough radio documentary created in the 1980s by Judi Moore Smith featuring interviews with Black ministers across the country, recordings of their creative preaching styles, and an exploration of the interplay of church, ritual and theater.
February 21, 202344min 50sec
Thumbnail for "207 - The Golden Arches in Black America".
Dr. Marcia Chatelain talks about her Pulitzer Prize winning book, “Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America,” and the history of the complicated relationship between fast food and the Black community.
February 7, 202347min 37sec
Thumbnail for "206 - Curtis "Wall Street" Carroll - The Stock Market Wizard of San Quentin is Released! ".
After serving 27 years of a 54 years to life sentence in prison, Curtis Carroll, aka Wall Street, "The Stock Wizard of San Quentin," has been released on parole. We hear his story and talk to him about what’s next.
January 17, 202320min 40sec
Thumbnail for "205-Silent Echoes: Sound Artist Bill Fontana —The Bells of Notre Dame".
San Francisco sound artist Bill Fontana creates a new work giving voice to the silenced bells of Notre Dame.
January 3, 202315min 25sec
Thumbnail for "204 - Library of Congress Acquires Kitchen Sisters' Audio Collection - KQED Forum Interview ".
The Kitchen Sisters talk to Alexis Madrigal of KQED's Forum about their 40 audio archive that has recently been acquired by The Library of Congress.
December 20, 202235min 17sec
Thumbnail for "203 - A San Quentin Wedding".
Edmond Richardson is marrying the love of his life in an unlikely place: San Quentin State Prison. And you are invited to the wedding..
December 6, 202232min 31sec
Thumbnail for "202 — Harvesting Wild Rice—White Earth Ojibwe Land Recovery Project ".
We journey to White Earth Reservation, out onto Big Rice Lake in a canoe, to see how one tribe is supporting itself and changing the diet of its people through community kitchen projects. And we talk with the founder of White Earth Land Recovery Project, Ojibwe leader, Winona LaDuke.
November 15, 202222min 55sec
Thumbnail for "201- From Nashville to Nairobi: A History of Country Western Music in Kenya".
A look at the impact of country music in Kenya, dating back to the 1920s and 30s when locals first heard Jimmie Rodgers on early country western 78 records.
November 1, 202243min 58sec
Thumbnail for "200 - Manny’s: A Civic Gathering Place".
Manny Yekutiel has created a gathering space in San Francisco for people to watch presidential debates, meet people working on the front lines of social change, and discuss issues with policy makers in person. From community forums debating the new trash can designs in San Francisco to political candidates for the Senate and the presidency, Manny’s is a community meeting and learning place in the heart of San Francisco.
October 18, 202234min 26sec
Thumbnail for "199 - Linda Ronstadt: Feels Like Home - A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands".
The legendary Linda Ronstadt has a new book out. Feels Like Home: A Song for the Sonoran Borderlands — a historical, musical, edible memoir that spans the story of five generations of Linda’s Mexican American German family, from the Sonoran desert in Mexico to the Ronstadt family hardware store in Tucson to the road that led Linda to LA and musical stardom. Intimate and epic, "this is little Linda, Mexican Linda, cowgirl Linda, desert Linda."
October 4, 202228min 33sec
Thumbnail for "198 - The Real Ambassadors: Dave Brubeck, Iola Brubeck, and Louis Armstrong ".
In the late 1950s, Dave and Iola Brubeck wrote a jazz musical for Louis Armstrong—a rallying cry for integration, cultural exchange and social justice.
September 20, 202236min 14sec
Thumbnail for "197 - What Fire Reveals: Stories from the Amah Mutsun, Big Basin and the Lightning Fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains".
Amah Mutsun Tribal leaders, Big State Parks historians, and mountain residents who lost their homes, share their stories and perspectives about what was lost and what has been revealed in the devastating 2020 CZU Lightning Complex Fires in the Santa Cruz mountains.
September 6, 202234min 25sec
Thumbnail for "196 - Afghan Women Refugees in America (Rebroadcast)".
The stories of young Afghan women journalists, musicians and activists, now living in the US, who fled their country in fear for their lives when the Taliban took over their nation in August 2021.
August 16, 202238min 28sec
Thumbnail for "195 - Sheikh Imam: Egypt's Voice of Dissent".
A blind oud player from humble beginnings, Sheikh Imam’s destiny changed drastically when he met a dissident poet called Ahmed Fouad Negm, and they formed a duo. Together, they would go on start a new era in Egyptian popular music. Their songs would shake regimes, travel the world on cassette tapes, and transcend their own time to become part of the soundtrack to Egypt’s revolution decades later.
August 2, 202245min 14sec
Thumbnail for "194 - From Pinoy to Punk — The Rise of the Mabuhay Gardens ".
The story of a small Filipino nightclub in San Francisco that transformed into one the most influential punk venues attracting bands like The Avengers, The GoGos, Patti Smith and so many others—pushing punk rock out onto the global stage.
July 19, 202233min 2sec
Thumbnail for "193 - Afghan Women Refugees in America ".
The story of an astonishing group of young Afghan women journalists, musicians and activists, now living in the US, who fled their country in fear for their lives when the Taliban took over their nation in August 2021..
July 5, 202239min 3sec
Thumbnail for "192 - Monterey Pop Festival Revisited".
For three days in June, 1967, the sleepy fairgrounds in Monterey, CA rocked with Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, The Who, Ravi Shankar, Otis Redding, Hugh Masekela and so many other legendary greats at the first Monterey Pop Festival — a watershed event in the history of rock and roll.
June 21, 202230min 30sec
Thumbnail for "191—The Egg Wars and the Farallon Islands".
A hidden Gold Rush kitchen—when food was scarce and men died for eggs. We travel out to the forbidding Farallon Islands, 27 miles outside San Francisco’s Golden Gate, home to the largest seabird colony in the United States, where during the 1850s Gold Rush egg hunters gathered over 3 million eggs, nearly stripping the island bare.
June 7, 202218min 9sec
Thumbnail for "190 - Florence Knoll: Total Design".
Pioneering architect Florence Knoll revolutionized office design bringing modernist design to office interiors. She was the force behind the seamless integration of furniture, space, textile, art, and graphic design into a perfect brand concept: Total Design.
May 17, 202237min 38sec
Thumbnail for "189 - Hillary and Huma ".
Hillary Rodham Clinton and her former close aide Huma Abedin talk about their recent books and more in an interview with Davia Nelson of The Kitchen Sisters.
May 3, 202240min 41sec
Thumbnail for "188 - Fast Food and Radical Rooflines: Helen Fong Shapes Los Angeles Coffee Shops ".
Helen Fong, one of the few women practicing architecture in the US in the 1950s, is best known for her “Googie” California coffee shop architectural style—Pann’s Coffee Shop, Denny's, Bob's Big Boy— those bold, iconic, futuristic restaurants of the 1950s and 60s created to catch the eye of America’s fast growing car culture.
April 19, 202230min 54sec
Thumbnail for "187 - Norma Sklarek: An Extremely Bold Hand ".
Often called the Rosa Parks of Architecture, Norma Sklarek was one of the first African American women architects in the US, and the first Black woman to establish and manage an architectural firm.
April 5, 202238min 56sec
Thumbnail for "186 - Coal + Ice: Visualizing the Climate Crisis".
The story behind the powerful global exhibition of photographs, videos, and immersive imagery focusing on the climate crisis and what actions can be taken now on display in Washington DC through April 22, 2022.
March 15, 202218min 3sec
Thumbnail for "185 - Natalie de Blois — To Tell the Truth".
Natalie de Blois (1921–2013), a pioneering woman architect, contributed to some of the most iconic modernist works for corporate America, all while raising four children. She was one of the leaders in the Chicago Women in Architecture advocacy group.
March 1, 202248min 26sec
Thumbnail for "184 - The Road Ranger—My Business Is Trouble".
“I go on the road looking for trouble and whenever I find some, I stop. I suppose that’s why they call me “The Bloodhound of Breakdown.  But then, my business is trouble." We go out on patrol with The Road Ranger, "The Scourge of the Tow Hook and the Long Delay," in one of the first stories produced by The Kitchen Sisters.
February 22, 202214min 10sec
Thumbnail for "183 - That Cheap, Delicious, Rotisserie Chicken".
Why is that cheap rotisserie chicken, sold everywhere in markets and grocery outlets, so cheap? The Kitchen Sisters Present the first episode of What You’re Eating, a brand new podcast from FoodPrint.org.
February 15, 202255min 10sec
Thumbnail for "182 - "The porters were fed up." C.L. Dellums and the rise of America's first Black union".
The story of America's first Black union, The Brotherhood of the Sleeping Car Porters, how it laid the groundwork for the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s, and C.L. Dellums' impact on challenging racial discrimination throughout California.
February 1, 20221hr 5min
Thumbnail for "181 - The Accidental Archivist—Keeping the Wooster Group".
The Wooster Group in downtown NYC has been at the forefront of experimental theater for some 40 years. Clay Hapaz, the Group's official archivist has the job of chronicling and preserving a collection devoted to process, improvisation, the dense layering of ideas and texts and sound and image. How do you catalog something in a constant state of flux? Voices you’ll hear include Clay Hapaz, Kate Valk, Frances McDormand, Hilton Als, Peter Sellars, Spalding Gray and Elizabeth LeCompte.
January 18, 202225min 14sec
Thumbnail for "180 - The Great Amish Pandemic Sewing Frolic ".
When we saw the Cleveland Clinic's full page ad reading "HELP" we thought it was time to reprise this story about the Amish community collaborating with the outside world to combat Covid-19 and keep people safe.
January 4, 202220min 51sec
Thumbnail for "179 - The Nights of Edith Piaf".
She rose every day at dusk and rehearsed, performed, ate and drank until dawn. Then slept all day, woke up and began to create and unravel again as the sun went down. With stories from some of France’s great musicians —Charles Aznavour, Francis Lai, Georges Moustaki, Henri Contet.
December 21, 202131min 16sec
Thumbnail for "178- Hidden Kitchens - With Host Frances McDormand".
Stories of secret, underground, below the radar cooking — how people come together through food — from the duPont Columbia and James Beard Award winning NPR series, Hidden Kitchens.
December 7, 202151min 7sec
Thumbnail for "177 - The Pardoning of Homer Plessy".
One hundred twenty five years after he was convicted for sitting down in a whites-only train car, Homer Plessy may be pardoned. In 1896, his landmark case, Plessy v. Ferguson, went before the Supreme Court which ruled to uphold "separate but equal" segregation which remained in effect until 1954. Homer Plessy's pardon is being instigated by one of his descendants and the great-great granddaughter of the convicting Judge Ferguson. The two have teamed up to form the Plessy AND Ferguson Foundation fighting for justice and social change.
November 16, 202131min 2sec
Thumbnail for "176-Arctic Ice, Extreme Weather—Activist Photographer Camille Seaman".
Arctic Ice, Extreme Weather, the Reckoning at Standing Rock —a journey into the deep, rich world of photographer, Camille Seaman.  
November 2, 202126min 37sec
Thumbnail for "175 - Finding Julia Morgan".
The almost forgotten story of Julia Morgan, the first woman architect to be licensed in California and the architect of more than 700 buildings including the famed Hearst Castle in San Simeon.
October 19, 202143min 48sec
Thumbnail for "174 - The Braveheart Grandmothers and Yankton Sioux Coming of Age Ceremony ".
The Braveheart Women’s Society, a group of Yankton Sioux grandmothers and tribal elders, have re-established an almost forgotten coming of age ritual for young girls—the Isnati, a four day traditional ceremony on the banks of the Missouri River in South Dakota.
October 5, 202127min 25sec
Thumbnail for "173 - Betty Reid Soskin, Celebrating the 100th Birthday of the Oldest Park Ranger in America ".
Betty Reid Soskin, the nation's oldest serving Park Ranger, works at the Rosie the Riveter Home Front World War II National Historical Park in Richmond, CA. As a Black woman who worked in the segregated war effort, her perspective helps reveal a fuller, richer understanding of the World War II years on the Homefront as experienced by women and people of color.
September 21, 202158min 30sec
Thumbnail for "172 - The Sonic Memorial—The 20th Anniversary of 9/11m], Narrated by Paul Auster ".
The Peabody Award winning Sonic Memorial —an intimate and historic documentary commemorating the life and history of the World Trade Center and its neighborhood through audio artifacts, rare recordings, voicemail messages and interviews—narrated by author Paul Auster.
September 7, 20211hr 2min
Thumbnail for "171—What Fire Reveals: Stories from the CZU August Lightning Fires in The Santa Cruz Mountains".
In the aftermath of the devastating 2020 CZU August Lightning Complex fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains, The Kitchen Sisters turned their microphones on the region, looking for what was lost and what has been found since lightning struck.
August 16, 202133min 43sec
Thumbnail for "170—Route 66—The Mother Road".
We travel the history of Route 66 from its beginnings as “The Main Street of America,” through the “Road of Flight” in the 1930s, to the “Ghost Road” of the 1980s, as the interstates bypass the businesses and road side attractions of another era. Stories of the first continuously paved highway linking east and west, the hit song "Get Your Kicks on Route 66," the TV show, Steinbeck's Grapes of Wrath and so much more.
July 27, 20211hr 2min
Thumbnail for "169—Cry Me A River".
The dramatic stories of three pioneering river activists and archivists—Ken Sleight, Katie Lee, and Mark Dubois and the damming of wild rivers in the west. Ken Sleight's archive at Pack Creek Ranch in Utah chronicling over a half century of river guiding and environmental activism was consumed by fire in early June.
July 13, 202133min 11sec
Thumbnail for "169-Gert McMullin—Sewing on the Frontline—From the AIDS Quilt to COVID-19 PPE".
The story of Gert McMullin "Mother" of The AIDS Memorial Quilt; the history of the Gay Rights Movement in San Francisco; and Gert's continued work sewing on the frontline— creating PPE for Covid-19 healthcare workers with fabric gathered for the AIDS quilt.
June 22, 202132min 34sec
Thumbnail for "168-Soul to Soul at 50 — A Homecoming Festival in Ghana for African American Artists, 1971".
Fifty years ago, a group of some of the top musicians from the United States - Ike and Tina Turner, Wilson Pickett, the Staple Singers, Santana and more -– boarded a plane bound for Ghana to perform in a musical celebration planned in part for the annual celebration of Ghana’s independence. It was also an invitation to a “homecoming” for many of these noted African-American artists to return to Africa.
June 8, 202153min 39sec
Thumbnail for "166—Danni Washington and The Genius Generation".
A look at The Genius Generation, a new podcast featuring innovative kids, tweens and teens who are using their smarts and ingenuity to invent the change they want to see. And an interview with host Danni Washington, a young science communicator, dedicated to inspiring and educating youth about all things science.
May 25, 202130min 42sec
Thumbnail for "166-Dave Brubeck & The Ambassadors of Jazz ".
In 1955, the US government sent Dave Brubeck, Dizzy Gillespie, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington overseas to promote democracy. Also, an interview with Dave Brubeck's sons Dan and Chris.
May 11, 202144min 16sec
Thumbnail for "165—Spotlight on Black-Owned Pet Business Entrepreneurs".
Lick You Silly Dog Treats, Trill Paws ID tags, The Dog Father of Harlem's Doggie Day Care Spa — a journey into the creative and growing world of Black-Owned Pet Businesses.
April 27, 202137min 40sec
Thumbnail for "164 - Francis Coppola and North Beach Citizens—A Neighborhood Vision".
Francis Ford Coppola talks about homelessness, life, friendship, neighborhoods, and his ideas about the future as he tells the remarkable story of North Beach Citizens, the volunteer organization he spearheaded twenty years ago to help grapple with the lives and needs of homeless and unhoused people living in his neighborhood in San Francisco.
April 13, 202130min 33sec
Thumbnail for "163—Tales from Vietnamese Nail Shops in America".
The voices and stories of Vietnamese manicurists working in salons in the US. In honor of Women's History Month and of Asian American women wherever they live, whatever their work. And in memory of the women who lost their lives in Atlanta.
March 23, 202123min 24sec
Thumbnail for "162—The Osaka Ramones: The All-Girl Punk Band - Shonen Knife".
The impact of Shonen Knife, the 1980s all-girl punk band from Osaka—a story of cultural exchange through the cassette tape and how it led to the group opening for Nirvana, one of the biggest musical acts of the 90s.
March 9, 202129min 4sec
Thumbnail for "Lawrence Ferlinghetti".
In this lushly produced soundscape, Lawrence talks about his youth, reads his poetry, and muses with his friend Erik Bauersfeld about life, death and art. Produced in collaboration with sound designer Jim McKee who recorded Lawrence and chronicled his life and work for over 20 years.
February 24, 202123min 29sec
Thumbnail for "160—Can Do: Black Visionaries, Seekers, and Entrepreneurs-with Host Alfre Woodard".
Hosted by Alfre Woodard—stories of Black pioneers, seekers and entrepreneurs - self-made men and self-taught women, neighborhood heroes and visionaries. People who said "yes we can" and then did. A compilation of stories produced by The Kitchen Sisters.
February 23, 202154min 3sec
Thumbnail for "159 — Nomadland with Frances McDormand".
Academy Award winning Frances McDormand talks about her latest film Nomadland coming to Hulu and select theaters and drive ins starting February 19, 2020. A story about people uprooted from their old jobs and neighborhoods now living in DIY customized vans, migrating for work with the seasons.
February 9, 202126min 42sec
Thumbnail for "158 — A Plea for Peace: Leonard Bernstein, Richard Nixon, and the Music of the 1973 Inauguration".
In January 1973, following the Christmas bombing of Vietnam, conductor Leonard Bernstein gathered an impromptu orchestra and choir to perform an "anti-inaugural concert" protesting Richard Nixon's official inaugural concert and his escalation of the Vietnam War.
January 26, 202135min 26sec
Thumbnail for "157 — Chido Govera—The Mushroom Queen of Zimbabwe".
A mushroom farmer, food activist, business entrepreneur, foster mother to more than a dozen girls— Chido Govera is a kitchen visionary in Zimbabwe—a pioneer in the cultivation of mushrooms throughout Africa and the world.
January 12, 202125min 20sec
Thumbnail for "156 — The Amish Pandemic Sewing Frolic".
It was April 2020. The pandemic was really starting to roar. PPE was scarce and supply chains were already breaking down. Every hospital was scrambling to find enough masks, gowns and face shields. It was already every state, every institution for itself. A headline caught our eye: “Abe Make a Sewing Frolic” — In Ohio The Amish Take on the Coronavirus. This isolated, centuries-old, self-reliant community was rising to the occasion and collaborating with the world outside to fill the PPE needs of the Cleveland Clinic and beyond. In the attempt to record this story in Amish country in the midst of social distancing and the ever deepening pandemic, a new collaboration was born — artist Laurie Anderson, Ohio-born designer Stacy Hoover and producer Evan Jacoby all joined with The Kitchen Sisters to bring these voices to air.
December 22, 202019min 29sec
Thumbnail for "155 - Frances McDormand in Nomadland".
Frances McDormand talks about the making of her extraordinary new film Nomadland directed by Chole Zhao and based on the non fiction book by Jessica Bruder about and her experiences in the van-dwelling community. With clips from author Jessica Bruder, director Chloe Zhao, van-dwelling guru Bob Wells, and clips from the film.
December 8, 202027min 19sec
Thumbnail for "154 — Hunting & Gathering with Angelo Garro".
Angelo Garro – a Sicilian blacksmith living in a forge in San Francisco with a passion for hunting, foraging, opera, cooking, pickling, curing salamis, making wine and generously tending and feeding his friends and community. A Thanksgiving gift.
November 24, 202016min 11sec
Thumbnail for "153 — The Vietnam Tapes of Lance Corporal Michael A. Baronowski".
In 1966, a young Marine, Michael A. Baronowski, took a reel-to-reel tape recorder with him into the Vietnam War recording his life in foxholes, in combat and sending these audio letters home to his family. Then he was killed in action. Thirty-four years later Baronowski’s friend shared those tapes with producer Jay Allison as part of the Peabody award winning Lost & Found Sound series on NPR.
November 10, 202026min 53sec
Thumbnail for "152 — Winona LaDuke—First Born Daughter".
Winona LaDuke is a force to be reckoned with and she’s in it for the long haul. Ojibwe leader, two-time Vice Presidential candidate for the Green Party, food activist, rural development economist, hemp farmer, Harvard graduate, first born daughter—she's a visionary and a fighter.
October 27, 202025min 33sec
Thumbnail for "151 - Pearl Jam: It's a Rock Band, Not The Smithsonian".
Sometimes we find the story, sometimes the story finds us. Such is the case with this tale of two Keepers from the Pacific Northwest, the official/unofficial archivists for Pearl Jam. Caroline Losneck, a radio producer in Maine heard our Keepers series about activist archivists and rogue librarians and said to herself, “Hey wait a minute, what about that mythic vault in Seattle I’ve been hearing about for years filled to the brim with 30 years of Pearl Jam, who's keeping that?”
October 13, 202025min 16sec
Thumbnail for "150 — Floating City - The Mirabeau Water Garden, New Orleans".
We go to New Orleans for a kind of biblical reckoning. A story of science and prayer, with a cast of improbable partners—environmental architects and nuns—coming together to create a vision of "living with water" in New Orleans. Mirabeau Water Garden, one of the largest urban wetlands in the country designed to inspire, educate and save its neighborhood from flooding.
September 22, 202018min 32sec
Thumbnail for "149 - The Sonic Memorial—Remembering 9/11 with host Paul Auster".
The Peabody Award winning, intimate and historic documentary commemorating the life and history of the World Trade Center and its surrounding neighborhood, through audio artifacts, rare recordings, voicemail messages and interviews.
September 8, 20201hr 3min
Thumbnail for "148 - Youth on Fire—The International Congress of Youth Voices ".
Picture this: 131 youth activists and visionaries, 13 to 26 years old, from 37 countries—students, writers, poets, marchers, community leaders all gathered in San Juan, Puerto Rico in August 2019 to plan and ignite change in the world.
August 25, 202041min 11sec
Thumbnail for "147 - Kamal Mouzawak—A Lebanese Kitchen Vision ".
In homage to the people of Lebanon The Kitchen Sisters Present a journey through the hidden kitchens of Lebanon with kitchen activist and restaurateur Kamal Mouzawak, a man with a vision of re-building and uniting this war-ravaged nation through its traditions, its culture and its food. We visit farmer’s markets, restaurants and guest houses known as Souk el Tayeb that he and his kitchen community have created.
August 11, 202027min 24sec
Thumbnail for "146 — French Manicure—Tales from Vietnamese Shops in America".
In honor of the many people who work in nail salons across the country who are struggling to keep their businesses from going under during these long closures, The Kitchen Sisters Present French Manicure —Tales from Vietnamese Nail Shops in America.
July 28, 202025min 17sec
Thumbnail for "145 - Louis Jones, Field Archivist, Detroit".
Louis Jones, Field Archivist at Ruether Library, Wayne State University—the largest labor archive in North America—takes us through the collection with stories of the UAW, Cesar Chavez, Utah Phillips, A. Philip Randolph and the Civil Rights Movement, the 1967 Detroit uprising, and how archivists are examining and re-imagining their roles in the midst of Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement.
July 14, 202022min 32sec
Thumbnail for "144 - 95,000 Names—Gert McMullin, Sewing the Frontline".
Gert McMullin, The "Mother of the AIDS Memorial Quilt" memorializing those who died in the AIDS pandemic, is now sewing masks for nurses and health care workers made from fabric left over from the making of the AIDS Quilt. The Story of Gert, the Quilt, activist Cleve Jones, Harvey Milk, The White Night Riots and the Gay Rights Movement in San Francisco.
June 19, 202031min 54sec
Thumbnail for "143 - The McDonogh Three—First Day of School ".
November 14, 1960, New Orleans. Three six-year-old girls, flanked by Federal Marshals, walked through screaming crowds and policemen on horseback as they approached their new school for the first time—McDonogh No. 19. Leona Tate thought it must be Mardi Gras. Gail thought they were going to kill her. The story of integrating the New Orleans Public schools in 1960, four years after Brown v. Board of Education was passed.
June 9, 202018min 6sec
Thumbnail for "142—From King Henry the VIII to the Rolling Stones on Eel Pie Island".
Eel Pie Island, a tiny bit of land in the River Thames with a flamboyant history involving King Henry the VIII, Charles Dickens, The Rolling Stones, Pete Townshend, Rod Stewart, Anjelica Huston, Trad Jazz, Rock and Roll, and eel pie—a disappearing London delicacy.
May 26, 202022min 43sec
Thumbnail for "141—Pati Jinich's Mexican Jewish Table".
An intimate, inspiring conversation with Mexican chef and cookbook author, Pati Jinich, host of the James Beard Award winning PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington D.C.
May 12, 202018min 38sec
Thumbnail for "140 -The Climate Underground with Al Gore and Alice Waters".
Al Gore is back and he’s got a new slide show. Al Gore, Alice Waters, farmers, chefs, scientists, entrepreneurs, policy makers —a riveting series of conversations and discussions from Al Gore's 2019 Climate Summit about the role food and regenerative agriculture can play in solving the climate crisis.
April 17, 202030min 11sec
Thumbnail for "139 - Waiting for Joe DiMaggio ".
April 1993: A small village in Sicily makes lavish preparations for the first visit of baseball legend Joe DiMaggio to the town where his parents were born and raised. But he never comes.
April 14, 202031min 10sec
Thumbnail for "138 - The Keepers - Archive Fever, with host Frances McDormand".
Prince's epic Vault in Minneapolis, Henri Langlois' legendary Cinémathéque in Paris, The Dark Side of the Dewey Decimal System and more stories from The Keepers - Part Two - a special episode hosted by Frances McDormand.
March 24, 202055min 18sec
Thumbnail for "137- The Keepers - Archiving the Underground, with Host Frances McDormand".
The Hiphop Archive at Harvard, the Pack Horse Librarians of Eastern Kentucky, the Lenny Bruce Archive—these stories and more in this special episode of The Keepers with host Frances McDormand.
March 10, 202053min 50sec
Thumbnail for "136 - The Lou Reed Archive with Laurie Anderson".
Lou Reed—music icon, poet, photographer, Tai Chi master, vital force in the cultural life and underworld of New York City. The story of his archive and how it came to the New York Public Library — from his days with The Velvet Underground, through his solo career and last recordings. With Laurie Anderson, archivists Don Fleming and Jonathan Hiam, producers Tony Visconti and Hal Willner, drone wizard Stewart Hurwood, rare archival recordings and more.
February 25, 202031min 23sec
Thumbnail for "135 - Deep Fried Fuel - A Biodiesel Kitchen Vision - Celebrating Over the Road ".
In celebration of truckers everywhere and of Radiotopia’s new show Over the Road, The Kitchen Sisters visit some of their favorite Texas pitstops: Carl's Corner Truck Stop in Carl's Corner, Texas where Willie Nelson introduced BioWillie in 2004; Fuel City, downtown Dallas, with its long horn cattle, oil well, bikini clad "pool models and famous Texas tacos; and Willie Nelson, Kinky Friedman, Joe Nick Potaski, truckers, chefs and more.
February 11, 202020min 6sec
Thumbnail for "133 - WHER - 1000 Beautiful Watts, The First All-Girl Radio Station in the Nation".
When Sam Phillips sold Elvis’ contract in 1955 he used the money to start an all-girl radio station in Memphis, TN. Set against the backdrop of the civil rights movement, the women's movement, Vietnam and the death of Martin Luther King, the story of WHER follows the women who pioneered in broadcasting as they head into one of the most volatile and dramatic times in the nation's history.
January 28, 202040min 2sec
Thumbnail for "133 - Theaster Gates — Keeping the South Side ".
Theaster Gates, Keeper of Greater Grand Crossing his neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago, resurrects old dilapidated neighborhood buildings, transforming them into living archives, institutes of music, culture, film and gathering, preserving and renewing neighborhoods that have been ignored, overlooked and underserved.
January 14, 202014min 52sec
Thumbnail for "132 - The Pancake Years".
For five years Davia's father, Lenny Nelson, asked her to go to Rattlesden, England, to visit the Air Force base where he was stationed during WWII and to find an old photograph hanging in the town pub honoring his 8th Air Force squadron.
December 24, 201922min 28sec
Thumbnail for "131 - Night of the Living Intern: First Stories from Kitchen Sisters Interns ".
The Queen's Beekeeper, The Internet Archive's Free Range Archivist Jason Scott, Israeli Artist/archivist Hadassa Goldvicht, The Other F Word and more first stories from Kitchen Sisters Interns — a deep rich offering from emerging audio producers.
December 10, 201939min 16sec
Thumbnail for "130 - Lipstick Traces — Dreaming in Public ".
The Kitchen Sisters "Dreaming in Public" about starting Lipstick Traces, a sound and story themed line of lipstick to raise money for public media storytelling.
December 5, 20193min 53sec
Thumbnail for "129 - Martin Scorsese — Try Anything".
A conversation with master filmmaker Martin Scorcese about his extraordinary documentary film work. An onstage interview with Rachel Rosen, Director of Programming for the San Francisco Film Society.
November 26, 201925min 26sec
Thumbnail for "128 - First Day of School—1960, New Orleans".
November 14, 1960 — Four six-year-old girls, flanked by Federal Marshals, walked through screaming crowds and policemen on horseback as they approached their new schools for the first time. Leona Tate thought it must be Mardi Gras. Gail thought they were going to kill her. The story of integrating the New Orleans Public schools in 1960, four years after Brown v Board of Education.
November 12, 201916min 49sec
Thumbnail for "127 - Robert Krulwich—Talking Story, The First Third Coast".
Award-winning radio and television producer Robert Krulwich talks about storytelling techniques and his early career in media as part of Talking Story, a panel hosted by The Kitchen Sisters at the very first Third Coast International Audio Festival in Chicago in 2001.
October 22, 201925min 20sec
Thumbnail for "126 - Lawrence Weschler—Archivist of the Odd, the Marvelous, the Passionate and Slightly Askew ".
Lawrence Weschler, writer and archivist of "the odd, the marvelous, the passionate and slightly askew," talks about pronged ants, horned humans, cabinets of wonder, frozen archives, archives of misery, the history of museums, obsessive collectors and more.
October 8, 201921min 25sec
Thumbnail for "125 - The Passion of Chris Strachwitz—Arhoolie Records".
Chris Strachwitz, the founder of Arhoolie Records, is a man possessed — by music, by radio, by recording the vernacular music of America, his adopted home after his family left German in 1947 in the wake of WWII. Chris Strachwitz is a keeper of culture. A cantankerous keeper. He has been awarded the most prestigious honors in music and culture in the US — including a Grammy and the National Medal of Honor … and that doesn’t even begin to describe it.
September 24, 201930min 3sec
Thumbnail for "124 - The Brothers Burns — A Conversation with Filmmakers Ken & Ric Burns".
A conversation with documentary filmmakers Ken and Ric Burns, who both have new films coming to PBS this year. "Country Music" from Ken and "Oliver Sacks: His Own Life" from Ric. Recorded at the 2019 Telluride Film Festival.
September 10, 201935min 20sec
Thumbnail for "123- San Francisco—Stories from the Model City, Part Three".
An enormous, almost forgotten scale model of San Francisco, hand crafted and painted by WPA artists in 1938, leads us on a journey through the streets and neighborhoods of San Francisco—contemplating the past and envisioning the future of the City with poets, artists, planners, historians and local citizens.
August 27, 201925min 14sec
Thumbnail for "122 - Burning Man — Archiving the Ephemeral".
A deep dive into the legendary Burning Man Archives. How do you archive an event when one of it's driving principles is "leave no trace."
August 21, 201918min 58sec
Thumbnail for "121 - San Francisco—Stories from the Model City, Part Two".
An enormous, almost forgotten scale model of San Francisco, hand crafted and painted by WPA artists in 1938, leads us on a journey through the streets and neighborhoods of San Francisco—contemplating the past and envisioning the future of the City with poets, artists, planners, historians and local citizens.
August 13, 201924min 24sec
Thumbnail for "120 - San Francisco—Stories from the Model City, Part One".
An enormous, almost forgotten scale model of San Francisco, hand crafted and painted by WPA artists in 1938, leads us on a journey through the streets and neighborhoods of San Francisco—contemplating the past and envisioning the future of the City with poets, artists, planners, historians and local citizens.
July 23, 201923min 25sec
Thumbnail for "119 - Nancy Pearl—Librarian Action Figure ".
Nancy Pearl. She’s been called “one of the 10 coolest librarians alive.” She’s the bestselling author of “Book Lust: Recommended Reading for Every Mood, Moment and Reason,” and a regular commentator about books on NPR’s Morning Edition. And then, of course, there’s the Nancy Pearl Librarian Action Figure with amazing push button shushing action.
July 8, 201924min 15sec
Thumbnail for "118 - The Nation's 10th Keeper—David Ferriero, Archivist of the United States".
David Ferriero, the Archivist of the United States, talks about the history of the National Archives, the adventures of early "Keepers" of our Nation's records, transparency and freedom of information, the Map Thief, Annie Oakley, Fidel Castro and more.
June 25, 201921min 53sec
Thumbnail for "117 - Dieter Kosslick’s Last Red Carpet Ride ".
Dieter Koslick, Director of the Berlin International Film Festival for eighteen years, is is one of the film world’s most gregarious, hilarious and controversial Film Festival Directors. He’s put his stamp on this legendary festival and kicked up a lot of dust in the process. A portrait of Dieter, who celebrated his last Festival in 2019, and the Berlinale's dramatic history.
June 11, 201926min 43sec
Thumbnail for "116 - The Bob Dylan Archive - A Curveball Comes To Tulsa".
Bob Dylan kept just about everything—a massive private archive filled with thousands and thousands of artifacts. The story of how this secret personal archive found its way to its new permanent, public home...in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
May 28, 201926min 9sec
Thumbnail for "115 - You Too Can Barbecue - Stubb's Blues Cookbook Cassette & More".
In celebration of National Barbecue Month, which is every month in our book, stories from C.B. "Stubb" Stubblefield, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Joe Nick Patoski, Bee Spears and more.
May 13, 201917min 13sec
Thumbnail for "114 - Chamelecon—Below the Border in Honduras with Scott Carrier".
Producer Scott Carrier, under the protection of a hip hop artist, takes us to the outskirts of San Pedro Sula in Honduras, a city known in 2014 as the Murder Capital of the World.
April 22, 201921min 5sec
Thumbnail for "113 - Filmmaker Agnés Varda — A Conversation".
A conversation with filmmaker Agnés Varda, part of the French New Wave of the 1960s and creator of the Academy Award nominated documentary "Faces Places" with photographer JR. Agnes Varda died on March 29, 2019 at home at age 90.
April 8, 201922min 40sec
Thumbnail for "112 - Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Celebrating 100 years ".
Lawrence Ferlinghetti, the famed poet of North Beach San Francisco, creator of City Lights Bookstore, publisher of the beat poets of the 1950s and 60s, champion of free speech and First Amendment rights. Lawrence is turning 100 this year, and we’re celebrating.
March 26, 201945min 26sec
Thumbnail for "111 - Palaces for the People—Author Eric Klinenberg from The Librarian Is In".
As part of our Keepers series we’re featuring an episode of the New York Public Library’s podcast The Librarian Is In. Host Gwen Glazer and Frank Collerius interview Eric Klinenberg, author of Palaces for the People about the power and promise of the public library and its critical role in our democratic society.
March 11, 201933min 33sec
Thumbnail for "110 - Filmmaker Wim Wenders - The Entire Caboodle".
Filmmaker Wim Wenders, creator of "Paris, Texas," "Wings of Desire," "Buena Vista Social Club," "Pope Francis: A Man of His Word," "Pina" and many more talks about his early influences — Cinémathèque Française, Henri Langlois, Lotte Eisner — and tells stories of Werner Herzog and the films that have impacted his work.
February 21, 201916min 32sec
Thumbnail for "109 - Linda Spalding - A Reckoning".
Bestselling author Linda Spalding talks about how discovering her family's dark history as slave holders inspired her novels A Reckoning and The Purchase.
February 11, 201918min 50sec
Thumbnail for "108 - The Dark Side of the Dewey Decimal System".
Melvil Dewey, the father of library science and the inventor of the most popular library classification system in the world, was a known racist and serial sexual harasser. Forced out of the American Library Association, which he co-founded, his 19th century world view and biases are reflected in the classification system that libraries around the world have inherited.
January 22, 201922min 20sec
Thumbnail for "107 - William Ferris—Keeper of Southern Folklife".
Folklorist and Professor William Ferris, a 2018 Grammy nominee for his "Voices of Mississippi" 3 CD Box set, has committed his life to documenting and expanding the study of the American South. His recordings, photos and films of preachers, quilt makers, blues musicians and more are now online as part of the Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina.
January 8, 201932min
Thumbnail for "106 - 21 Collections—Every Object has a Story".
Paper airplanes, photographs of men in rows, birds nests, gay bar matchbooks, dolls hats —an untraditional take on what warrants our attention. We wander through a curated collection of collections at the Los Angeles Central Library examining the role collections play in telling our stories.
December 11, 201826min 39sec
Thumbnail for "Bonus Episode - The Free-Range Archivist: Jason Scott".
We've got something extra for you today as part of the Radiotopia fundraiser that is happening now. You can join the Radiotopia community and support The Kitchen Sisters Present... and all of your favorite shows in this beautiful network at radiotopia.fm. And while you're doing that, here's a little gift from us. A special Radiotopia "Hear the World Differently" bonus feature from our series, The Keepers: The Free-Range Archivist: Jason Scott.
December 4, 20189min 23sec
Thumbnail for "105 - The Keepers: The Unrelenting Oral Histories of Eddie McCoy".
After a devastating car accident that made his work as a janitor impossible, civil rights activist Eddie McCoy, picked up a scavenged tape recorder and began taping anyone and everyone in his town—from the oldest person on down—piecing together the little known history of the African American community in Oxford, North Carolina, hidden stories of slavery times, sharecropping, the civil rights era and more.
November 27, 201817min 22sec
Thumbnail for "104 - The Keepers: Emily Dickinson's Hidden Kitchen".
Deep in the hidden archives of Harvard’s Houghton Library are the butter stained recipes and chocolate wrappers of Emily Dickinson's Hidden Kitchen—a world of black cake, gingerbread, slant rhyme, secret loves, family scandals and poems composed on the backs of coconut cake recipes.
November 13, 201830min 44sec
Thumbnail for "103 - The Keepers: The Lenny Bruce Collection".
October 23, 201823min 40sec
Thumbnail for "102 - Archive Fever: Henri Langlois and the Cinémathèque Française".
Keepers: people possessed with a passion for preservation, individuals afflicted with a bad case of Archive Fever. The Keepers continues with the story of one such man, Henri Langlois, founder and curator of one of the world’s great film archives, the Cinémathèque Française.
October 9, 201831min 54sec
Thumbnail for "101 - The Keepers: The Pack Horse Librarians of Eastern Kentucky".
During the Depression, as part of Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal, the Kentucky WPA hired pack horse librarians, mostly women, to carry books to isolated cabins, rural school houses and homebound coalminers in the poverty stricken Appalachian Mountains.
September 24, 201827min 15sec
Thumbnail for "100 - The Keepers: Archiving the Underground—The Hip Hop Archive ".
The first story in our new The Keepers— Archiving the Underground, delves into The Hip Hop Archive at Harvard University and the Cornell Hip Hop Collection with stories from DJs, scholars, students, and hip hop pioneers.
September 5, 201832min 20sec
Thumbnail for "99 - Lovers of Lost Fans".
A visit to the Museum of the Antique Fan Collectors Association where passionate collectors can tell the make, model and year of a fan by its whir. And the AT&T Archive—how this one-time monopoly chronicled its own history and sold itself to America.
August 28, 201820min 9sec
Thumbnail for "98 - Lost & Found Sound and Voices of The Dust Bowl".
Fish mongers recorded on the streets of Harlem in the 1930s; an 8-year-old girl’s impromptu news cast made on a toy recorder in a San Diego store; Voices of the Dust Bowl gathered on a 50-pound Presto recorder in the migrant labor camps of the 1930s, and more.
August 14, 201833min 32sec
Thumbnail for "97 - Pan American Blues: The Birth of The Grand Ole Opry & "Harmonica Wizard" Deford Bailey ".
97 - Pan American Blues: The Birth of the Grand Ole Opry & "Harmonica Wizard" DeFord Bailey, the show's first African American performer.
July 23, 201821min 30sec
Thumbnail for "96 - Cry Me a River — Keepers of the Environment".
The dramatic stories of three pioneering activists, protectors and Keepers of the environment—Ken Sleight, Katie Lee, and Mark Dubois—who fought the damming of wild rivers in the West.
July 9, 201833min 3sec
Thumbnail for "95 - Give Space A Chance: Gastrodiplomacy in Orbit".
Food not bombs—looking beyond the militarization of space. An American astronaut and Russian Cosmonaut share nightly meals during their six months together on the Space Station. South Korea’s first astronaut practices Kimchi Diplomacy in space feeding the food of home to her Russian comrades in orbit.
June 25, 201819min
Thumbnail for "94 - Tequila Chamber of Commerce & The Birth of the Frozen Margarita".
The Agave Goddess with 200 breasts; jimadors stripping lethal thorny leaves off agaves; farmers battling cambio climatico (climate change); distillers contemplating mono culture production and the environmental impact of tequila; generations-old tequila makers versus globalization. Stories of tequila from the Tequila Region in Mexico and beyond.
June 12, 201813min 12sec
Thumbnail for "93 - Prince and the Technician".
In 1983 Prince hired LA sound technician, Susan Rogers, one of the few women in the industry, to move to Minneapolis and help upgrade his home recording studio as he began work on the album and the movie Purple Rain. Susan, a trained technician with no sound engineering experience became the engineer of Purple Rain, Parade, Sign o’ the Times, and all that Prince recorded for the next four years. For those four years, and almost every year after, Prince recorded at least a song a day and they worked together for 24 hours, 36 hours, 96 hours at a stretch, layering and perfecting his music and his hot funky sound. We interviewed Susan, who is now a Professor at the Berklee School of Music in Boston, for our upcoming NPR series, The Keepers — about activist archivists, rogue librarians, collectors, curators and historians. It was Susan who started Prince’s massive archive during her time with the legendary artist.
May 22, 201824min 21sec
Thumbnail for "92 - The Working Tapes of Studs Terkel".
In the early 1970’s, radio producer and author Studs Terkel wrote a book called Working. He went around the country with a reel-to-reel tape recorder interviewing people about their jobs. The book became a bestseller and even inspired a Broadway musical. Our colleagues at Radio Diaries were given exclusive access to these recordings and produced this story. As The Kitchen Sisters warm up for our new series “The Keepers,” stories of activist archivists, rogue librarians, historians, collectors, curators —keepers of the culture—we share these stories gathered by the ultimate Keeper —Studs Terkel.
May 7, 201837min 28sec
Thumbnail for "91 - Mimi Chakarova: Love, Art and Anger ".
Mimi Chakarova is a filmmaker, photographer, activist, immigrant and single mother. We talk with Mimi about her films Men a Love Story, The Price of Sex, about women throughout Eastern Europe who are pushed into prostitution, and her latest project Still I Rise, premiering online in April 2018.
April 23, 201815min 47sec
Thumbnail for "90 - Jorge Amado: The Ballad of Bahia".
Jorge Amado, the beloved Brazilian author of Gabriella, Clove and Cinnamon, Dona Flor and Her Two Husbands, Tent of Miracles – wrote over 30 books in his lifetime. This documentary features interviews with Jorge Amado, composer Dorival Caymmi, activist Harry Belafonte, along with music and dramatizations of the author's work.
April 9, 201831min 10sec
Thumbnail for "89 - Poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti — Celebrating 99 Years".
San Francisco beat poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti turns 99 years old this year. We celebrate with poetry, interviews, and overheard conversations between Ferlinghetti and his close friend Erik Bauersfeld (the voice of Star Wars' Admiral Ackbar) about life, San Francisco beat culture in the 1950s, his fight for First Amendment rights publishing Allen Ginsberg's "Howl," and more.
March 27, 201823min 28sec
Thumbnail for "88 - Frances McDormand Hosts Hidden Kitchens".
Two-time Academy Award winning actress Frances McDormand hosts Hidden Kitchens—secret, underground, below the radar cooking—how communities come together through food. Stories of NASCAR cooking, Hunting and Gathering with Sicilian blacksmith Angelo Garro, and more.
March 12, 201826min 28sec
Thumbnail for "87—Guillermo Cabrera Infante: Memories of an Invented City ".
A sound portrait of Guillermo Cabrera Infante, the award winning Cuban novelist, screenwriter and critic, a one time leader in the Cuban cultural revolution who fell from favor and was later exiled.
February 27, 201832min 38sec
Thumbnail for "86 - The Mardi Gras Indians—Stories from New Orleans ".
In honor of the Mardi Gras Indian tradition in New Orleans, a collection of stories and interviews featuring Jelly Roll Morton, Bo Dollis of The Wild Magnolias, Tootie Montana and more,
February 13, 201822min 46sec
Thumbnail for "85 - House of Night - The Lost Creation Songs of the Mojave People".
The story of an aging pile of forgotten reel-to-reel tapes discovered on the shelf of a tribal elder on the Fort Mojave Reservation. These tapes of the last Creation Song singer of the tribe recount the legends and origin of the Mojave people. Songs like these are oral maps of the desert region that were instrumental in helping to save the Ward Valley from becoming a nuclear waste dump site.
January 19, 201822min 37sec
Thumbnail for "84 - Levee Stream Live from New Orleans".
Levee Stream— a live neighborhood pop-up, Cadillac radio station installation in New Orleans. Presented by Otabenga Jones & Associates and The Kitchen Sisters as part of the exhibit Prospect4 New Orleans. Part block party, part soap box with live music, DJs, conversations with artists, activists, civil rights leaders, neighborhood entrepreneurs and visionaries. All taking place in the back seat of a cut-in-half 1959 pink Cadillac Coup de Ville with giant speakers in the trunk on Bayou Road, one of the oldest roads in the city.
December 12, 201733min 15sec
Thumbnail for "83 - Chicken Pills - A Hidden World of Girls Story from Jamaica".
Every culture has its idealized woman, its standard of beauty that is valorized. Everywhere women are altering themselves in small and major ways to achieve the look that is celebrated. In the 1990s, some women in Jamaica, longing to be large, started taking “Chicken Pills,” hormones sold to plump up the breasts and thighs of chickens.
November 27, 201711min 27sec
Thumbnail for "82 - First Day of School—1960, New Orleans".
November 14, 1960 — Four six-year-old girls, flanked by Federal Marshals, walked through screaming crowds and policemen on horseback as they approached their new schools for the first time. Leona Tate thought it must be Mardi Gras. Gail thought they were going to kill her. The story of integrating the New Orleans Public schools in 1960, four years after Brown v Board of Education.
November 9, 201715min 37sec
Thumbnail for "81 - Sonic Prayer Flags - New Orleans".
A string of sonic prayer flags —voices and sounds from New Orleans and Bayou Road, the oldest street in the city. Local visionaries, neighborhood entrepreneurs, artists, skate boarders, civil rights activists, musicians, teachers, and more. Listening to the sounds and moods of the New Orleans.
October 24, 201728min 44sec
Thumbnail for "80 – Thad Vogler: A Short History of Spirits".
Thad Vogler, creator of San Francisco's Bar Agricole and Trou Normand, travels the world in search of hand made spirits — rum, scotch, cognac, mescal — and the hidden stories of the people and places behind these spirits.
October 10, 201713min 39sec
Thumbnail for "79 – Pati’s Mexican Jewish Table".
A walk through Oaxaca's Ethnobotanical Garden with chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich, host of the Emmy and James Beard nominated PBS series Pati's Mexican Table and resident chef at the Mexican Cultural Institute in Washington DC.
September 25, 201718min 10sec
Thumbnail for "78 – The Galveston Hurricane of 1900: No Tongue Can Tell".
The Great Galveston Hurricane arrived on a Saturday, September 8, 1900 — almost without warning. Galveston, the grand dame of Texas, a vibrant port city sitting haughtily on a sand bar facing the Gulf, was reduced to a splintered wasteland. Some 6,
September 11, 201720min 57sec
Thumbnail for "77 – New Orleans Visions – King’s Candy & Living with Water".
Robert King Wilkerson was imprisoned at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola for 31 years, twenty-nine of those years in solitary confinement. During that time he created a clandestine kitchen in his 6×9 cell where he made pralines.
August 22, 201715min 42sec
Thumbnail for "76 – Liberace and the Trinidad Tripoli Steel Band".
In 1967, the Esso Trinidad Tripoli Steel Band performed at the Montreal World's Fair and caught the ear of one of the most popular entertainers of the day: Liberace. The flamboyant pianist was so taken by this new,
August 8, 201719min 19sec
Thumbnail for "75 – The Making Of a Karaoke Ice Cream Truck and More Stories".
Stories of creativity and invention— the making of a jar of jam, the making of a fashionable 3-D printed covering for an artificial limb, Muttville-a foster care rescue center for senior dogs, a Karaoke Ice Cream Truck— and more stories from The Making...
July 25, 201723min 10sec
Thumbnail for "74 – What Is It About Men and Meat and Midnight and a Pit?".
Barbecue, burgoo, mopping the mutton, the fellowship of stirring. Stories of conflict, competition and resolution in the backyards and fire pits of our nation.
July 11, 201735min 37sec
Thumbnail for "73 – Basque Sheepherders Ball".
In the 1930s and 40s, hundreds of Basques were brought to the western United States to do the desolate work that no one else would do—herding sheep. Alone for months at a time with hundreds of sheep the Basque's improvised songs,
June 27, 201721min
Thumbnail for "72 – Warriors vs Warriors".
For the last five years The Golden State Warriors have been going inside San Quentin, the legendary maximum security California State prison, to take on The San Quentin Warriors, the prison’s notorious basketball team.
June 12, 201711min 40sec
Thumbnail for "71 – Hidden Kitchen Gaza: A Palestinian Culinary Journey".
Author and journalist, Laila El-Haddad takes us into the hidden world of Gaza through the kitchen. Interweaving history, personal experiences and stories of food, family and recipes, El Haddad paints a vivid picture stories of food,
May 23, 201718min 14sec
Thumbnail for "70 – The Egg Wars".
A hidden Gold Rush kitchen when food was scarce and men died for eggs… We travel out to the forbidding Farallon Islands, 27 miles outside San Francisco’s Golden Gate, home to the largest seabird colony in the United States,
May 9, 201718min 24sec
Thumbnail for "69 – The Romance and Sex Life of the Date".
In 1898, the United States Department of Agriculture created a special department of men, called “Agriculture Explorers,” to travel the globe searching for new food crops to bring back for farmers to grow in the U.S.
April 25, 201715min 32sec
Thumbnail for "68 – Tony Schwartz: 30,000 Recordings Later".
Cab drivers, children's jump rope rhymes, folk songs, dialects, controversial TV ads, interviews with blacklisted artists and writers during the McCarthy Era—Tony Schwartz, one of the great sound recordists and collectors of the 20th Century.
April 10, 201723min
Thumbnail for "67 – The Hidden World of Girls with Tina Fey".
Stories from The Hidden World of Girls with host Tina Fey: Nigerian writer Chris Abani tells about his English-born mother enlisting him at age 8 to be her translator in Nigeria as she travels door to door through the villages teaching women the Billin...
March 27, 201725min 12sec
Thumbnail for "66 – Sugar in the Milk: A Parsi Hidden Kitchen".
Niloufer Ichaporia King—a kitchen botanist, a one-of-a-kind cook, a Parsi from Bombay living in San Francisco, and author of "My Bombay Kitchen," prepares an elaborate ceremonial meal for Parsi New Year, the first day of spring.
March 13, 201718min 14sec
Thumbnail for "65 – Sam Phillips, Sun Records, and the Acoustics of Life".
Sam Phillips — the father of Sun Records, the man who discovered Howlin’ Wolf, Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash…, the creator of WHER, The First All Girl Radio Station in the World — talks about his journey,
February 28, 201727min 45sec