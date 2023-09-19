The Kitchen Sisters Present

Filmmaker Wim Wenders premiered two new films at Cannes this year — Anselm, a 3-D, cutting edge documentary about the contemporary German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer, and Perfect Days, a quiet, meditative film about a toilet cleaner in Kyoto who who drives from job to job, listening to music on cassettes — Patti Smith, the Kinks, Lou Reed…

Ernst Wilhelm “Wim” Wenders, filmmaker, playwright, author, photographer, is a major figure in New German Cinema and global cinema. His films include Paris, Texas, Wings of Desire, The American Friend, Alice in the Cities, Kings of the Road, Buena Vista Social Club, Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Pina, Until the End of the World, and many more.

In honor of Wim and his extraordinary work, this story, from our Keepers series chronicles the filmmaker’s life and inspirations. In our interview with Wim he told us about the impact Henri Langlois and the Cinémathèque Française had on his own filmmaking, about Lotte Eisner, Werner Herzog, and much more.

Produced by Vika Aronson and The Kitchen Sisters. Mixed by Jim McKee.

Special thanks to Tom Luddy, Robb Moss, Homi Bhabha, Haden Guest, Sophia Hoffinger, Brandi Howell and Nathan Dalton. And most of all, to Wim Wenders who has inspired us across the years.